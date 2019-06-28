Michelle Wie taking rest of year off to finally get healthy

Michelle Wie is done for the year. The LPGA star took to Instagram to share the news, saying that she and her team believe that this is the best chance she has to finally get healthy.

“After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf,” Wie wrote.

Wie came back to competition last week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where it was obvious that she still felt a great deal of pain inside the ropes. She was tearful after an opening 84 at Hazeltine National, saying “… you know, I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me.”

Wie, 29, has suffered numerous injuries throughout her career and underwent surgery on her right hand last fall. She also suffers from arthritis in both wrists.

A five-time winner on the LPGA, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, Wie teed it up five times in 2019, missing the cut in three events and withdrawing from the HSBC Women’s World Championship during the first round.

There are two majors remaining on the LPGA schedule as well as the Solheim Cup, an event Wie has been a part of since 2009.

“I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support,” Wie wrote to her fans. “Means the world to me.”