British Open gets slight cash boost

By June 28, 2019 1:08 pm

Max Faulkner took home £300 when he won the 1951 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. This year’s Champion Golfer of the Year will earn $1.935 million, the R&A announced Friday.

Total prize money has been increased to $10.75 million from last year’s $10.5 million, when Francesco Molinari picked up a check for $1.89 million. Not a huge increase, but considerably bigger than the total purse of £1,700 when Faulkner lifted the old claret jug the only other time the Open Championship was held in Northern Ireland.

“The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.”

The Open remains the poorest of the four men’s majors. The Masters was worth $11.5 million, with Tiger Woods earning $2,070,000. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took home $1.98 million from an $11 million purse. Gary Woodland was handed a check for $2.25 million out of a $12.5 million U.S. Open pot.  So nothing’s changed since 1951. Ben Hogan earned $3,000 for winning the Masters and $4,000 for the U.S. Open. Sam Snead took home $3,500 for beating Walter Burkemo 7 and 6 in the PGA Championship final.

Faulkner’s first place prize boosted his season’s earning that year to £11,500.

“In those days it was a fortune,” Faulkner said in an interview before he died in 2005. One can only wonder what the flamboyant Englishman would think of the money today’s major champions are putting into their bank accounts.

Prize money for 148th British Open

Place USD Place USD
1 $1,935,000 36 $56,500
2 $1,120,000 37 $53,750
3 $718,000 38 $51,250
4 $558,000 39 $49,250
5 $449,000 40 $47,750
6 $389,000 41 $45,750
7 $334,000 42 $43,500
8 $282,000 43 $41,500
9 $247,000 44 $39,500
10 $223,000 45 $37,000
11 $203,000 46 $35,000
12 $180,000 47 $33,500
13 $169,000 48 $32,250
14 $159,000 49 $31,000
15 $147,500 50 $30,250
16 $135,500 51 $29,500
17 $129,000 52 $29,000
18 $123,000 53 $28,500
19 $117,750 54 $28,100
20 $112,000 55 $27,600
21 $107,000 56 $27,200
22 $101,500 57 $26,800
23 $96,250 58 $26,700
24 $91,000 59 $26,600
25 $88,000 60 $26,400
26 $84,000 61 $26,200
27 $81,000 62 $26,100
28 $78,000 63 $26,000
29 $74,750 64 $25,900
30 $71,250 65 $25,700
31 $68,500 66 $25,600
32 $65,000 67 $25,400
33 $63,000 68 $25,200
34 $61,000 69 $25,000
35 $59,000 70 $24,750

Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $7,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties $6,000; remainder of professional golfers and ties $5,000.

