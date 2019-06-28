British Open gets slight cash boost

Max Faulkner took home £300 when he won the 1951 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. This year’s Champion Golfer of the Year will earn $1.935 million, the R&A announced Friday.

Total prize money has been increased to $10.75 million from last year’s $10.5 million, when Francesco Molinari picked up a check for $1.89 million. Not a huge increase, but considerably bigger than the total purse of £1,700 when Faulkner lifted the old claret jug the only other time the Open Championship was held in Northern Ireland.

“The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.”

The Open remains the poorest of the four men’s majors. The Masters was worth $11.5 million, with Tiger Woods earning $2,070,000. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took home $1.98 million from an $11 million purse. Gary Woodland was handed a check for $2.25 million out of a $12.5 million U.S. Open pot. So nothing’s changed since 1951. Ben Hogan earned $3,000 for winning the Masters and $4,000 for the U.S. Open. Sam Snead took home $3,500 for beating Walter Burkemo 7 and 6 in the PGA Championship final.

Faulkner’s first place prize boosted his season’s earning that year to £11,500.

“In those days it was a fortune,” Faulkner said in an interview before he died in 2005. One can only wonder what the flamboyant Englishman would think of the money today’s major champions are putting into their bank accounts.

Prize money for 148th British Open

Place USD Place USD 1 $1,935,000 36 $56,500 2 $1,120,000 37 $53,750 3 $718,000 38 $51,250 4 $558,000 39 $49,250 5 $449,000 40 $47,750 6 $389,000 41 $45,750 7 $334,000 42 $43,500 8 $282,000 43 $41,500 9 $247,000 44 $39,500 10 $223,000 45 $37,000 11 $203,000 46 $35,000 12 $180,000 47 $33,500 13 $169,000 48 $32,250 14 $159,000 49 $31,000 15 $147,500 50 $30,250 16 $135,500 51 $29,500 17 $129,000 52 $29,000 18 $123,000 53 $28,500 19 $117,750 54 $28,100 20 $112,000 55 $27,600 21 $107,000 56 $27,200 22 $101,500 57 $26,800 23 $96,250 58 $26,700 24 $91,000 59 $26,600 25 $88,000 60 $26,400 26 $84,000 61 $26,200 27 $81,000 62 $26,100 28 $78,000 63 $26,000 29 $74,750 64 $25,900 30 $71,250 65 $25,700 31 $68,500 66 $25,600 32 $65,000 67 $25,400 33 $63,000 68 $25,200 34 $61,000 69 $25,000 35 $59,000 70 $24,750

Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.

Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $7,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties $6,000; remainder of professional golfers and ties $5,000.