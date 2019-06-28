Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 Live: Lashley leads at Detroit Golf Club

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley carded an opening-round 63 with nine birdies on Thursday to lead by two strokes entering the second round. Lashley, the World No. 353, sits one stroke ahead of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney in second place.

TEE TIMES, GROUPINGS: Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2

SPORTS FANS: Best credit cards on the market

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Follow our live blog and news feed right here all day.

Live feed

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 TV/Streaming Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.