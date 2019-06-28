Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Nate Lashley shot a 67 with six birdies and a bogey Friday to return to the top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley sits one stroke ahead of Cameron Champ who went 8 under on the front nine Friday and finished the second round 7-under 65. Charles Howell III is in solo third at 12 under and Ryan Armour and J.T. Ponson are T-4 at 11 under.
SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:15 a.m.
|Seth Reeves
|8:20 a.m.
|Viktor Hovland, Kyle Jones
|8:30 a.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Joey Garber
|8:40 a.m.
|Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Spaun
|8:50 a.m.
|Wes Homan, Billy Horschel
|9 a.m.
|Chad Collins, Shawn Stefani
|9:10 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker
|9:20 a.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Roberto Castro
|9:30 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
|9:40 a.m.
|Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley
|9:50 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry
|10 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Aaron Wise
|10:10 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan
|10:20 a.m.
|Stewart Cink, Colt Knost
|10:30 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Scott Stallings
|10:40 a.m.
|Tom Hoge, Danny Lee
|10:50 a.m.
|Josh Teater, Anirban Lahiri
|11 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa
|11:10 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im
|11:20 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy
|11:30 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman
|11:40 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
|11:50 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Luke Donlad
|12 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Anders Albertson
|12:10 p.m.
|Nick Watney, Adam Schenk
|12:20 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Reed
|12:30 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
|12:40 p.m.
|Doc Redman, Ted Potter, Jr.
|12:50 p.m.
|Wes Roach, Martin Piller
|1 p.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Case Wright
|1:10 p.m.
|Jonas Blixt, J.B. Holmes
|1:20 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Harris English
|1:30 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini
|1:40 p.m.
|J.T. Ponson, Peter Malnati
|1:50 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour
|2 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ
Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 TV/Streaming Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.
