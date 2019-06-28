Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley shot a 67 with six birdies and a bogey Friday to return to the top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley sits one stroke ahead of Cameron Champ who went 8 under on the front nine Friday and finished the second round 7-under 65. Charles Howell III is in solo third at 12 under and Ryan Armour and J.T. Ponson are T-4 at 11 under.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:15 a.m. Seth Reeves 8:20 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Kyle Jones 8:30 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Joey Garber 8:40 a.m. Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Spaun 8:50 a.m. Wes Homan, Billy Horschel 9 a.m. Chad Collins, Shawn Stefani 9:10 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker 9:20 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Roberto Castro 9:30 a.m. Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark 9:40 a.m. Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley 9:50 a.m. Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry 10 a.m. Bud Cauley, Aaron Wise 10:10 a.m. Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan 10:20 a.m. Stewart Cink, Colt Knost 10:30 a.m. Talor Gooch, Scott Stallings 10:40 a.m. Tom Hoge, Danny Lee 10:50 a.m. Josh Teater, Anirban Lahiri 11 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa 11:10 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im 11:20 a.m. Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy 11:30 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman 11:40 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler 11:50 a.m. Brice Garnett, Luke Donlad 12 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Anders Albertson 12:10 p.m. Nick Watney, Adam Schenk 12:20 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Reed 12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka 12:40 p.m. Doc Redman, Ted Potter, Jr. 12:50 p.m. Wes Roach, Martin Piller 1 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Case Wright 1:10 p.m. Jonas Blixt, J.B. Holmes 1:20 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Harris English 1:30 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini 1:40 p.m. J.T. Ponson, Peter Malnati 1:50 p.m. Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour 2 p.m. Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 TV/Streaming Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.