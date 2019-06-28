Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By June 28, 2019 8:13 pm

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley shot a 67 with six birdies and a bogey Friday to return to the top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley sits one stroke ahead of Cameron Champ who went 8 under on the front nine Friday and finished the second round 7-under 65. Charles Howell III is in solo third at 12 under and Ryan Armour and J.T. Ponson are T-4 at 11 under.

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:15 a.m. Seth Reeves
8:20 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Kyle Jones
8:30 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Joey Garber
8:40 a.m. Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Spaun
8:50 a.m. Wes Homan, Billy Horschel
9 a.m. Chad Collins, Shawn Stefani
9:10 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker
9:20 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Roberto Castro
9:30 a.m. Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
9:40 a.m. Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley
9:50 a.m. Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry
10 a.m. Bud Cauley, Aaron Wise
10:10 a.m. Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan
10:20 a.m. Stewart Cink, Colt Knost
10:30 a.m. Talor Gooch, Scott Stallings
10:40 a.m. Tom Hoge, Danny Lee
10:50 a.m. Josh Teater, Anirban Lahiri
11 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa
11:10 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im
11:20 a.m. Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy
11:30 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman
11:40 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
11:50 a.m. Brice Garnett, Luke Donlad
12 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Anders Albertson
12:10 p.m. Nick Watney, Adam Schenk
12:20 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Reed
12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
12:40 p.m. Doc Redman, Ted Potter, Jr.
12:50 p.m. Wes Roach, Martin Piller
1 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Case Wright
1:10 p.m. Jonas Blixt, J.B. Holmes
1:20 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Harris English
1:30 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini
1:40 p.m. J.T. Ponson, Peter Malnati
1:50 p.m. Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour
2 p.m. Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 TV/Streaming Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.

