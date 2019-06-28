Kenny Harms shows off 1973 Challenger given to him by Kevin Na after Schwab

Arguably the coolest, if not the fastest trophy, in golf has arrived at the Florida home of caddie Kenny Harms.

The fully-restored glorious 1973 Dodge Challenger won by Kevin Na for his 13-under par victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26. Na then immediately gifted the car to Harms for his dedicated service as a looper on the PGA Tour.

Harms got Na to promise that he would give him the shiny, crystal blue ode to 1970s American automotive muscle before play began in the Schwab. Na was true to his word. And the car is now in the hands of Harms.

Harms posted video of the car being offloaded outside his home in the Lake Nona Estates neighborhood of Orlando on Wednesday.

Harms also shared several images of the car resting in the Florida sun.

Harms has not been able to drive the car on public roadways yet because it is not registered. But Harms has already ordered his vanity plates – complete with a special message.

Harms noted on Instagram that he has to drive the car 400 miles before he’s able to open up the engine and flirt with the speed limits and speed traps on the nearby Florida Turnpike, the Beachline Expressway and Interstate 4.

Na’s win in Fort Worth came with a $1.314 million winner’s check, the Leonard Trophy, a Scottish tartan plaid jacket and that fully restored Dodge.

Na then paid it forward by giving the Challenger, fully rebuilt by Steve Strop, to Harms.

“Right there, that’s your car,” Na said to Harms while pointing to the blue vehicle parked nearby after his 4-shot win over Tony Finau. “That car is Kenny Harms’ baby! I’m giving it to Kenny.”

“I knew about it before I got here. Months in advance they said they’re giving a ’73 Dodge, this old classic that’s, you know, refurbished and it’s beautiful,” Na added. “I don’t know how my caddie convinced me to give him the car, but he’s a good salesman I guess. He sold me into it. But I’m more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it.”

Na last played in the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut. He is not playing this week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.