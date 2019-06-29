Masters champion Patrick Reed bolts up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Reed wasn’t the only major champion in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

But come Saturday, he was the lone major champion making a play for the inaugural tournament’s title at Detroit Golf Club.

Not only is he one of the few big names achieving at a high degree, but Reed is making a legitimate run for the title. After posting a 7-under-par 65 in the third round, Reed sits in fourth place at 15-under-par.

“It was about time, honestly,” Reed said. “I felt like I’ve been hitting the ball really well.”

Unfortunately for Reed, the leader Nate Lashley shot 9-under-63 on Saturday to get to 23-under-193 for the tournament, holding a six stroke lead over second-place J.T. Poston.

The 2018 Masters champion, Reed joined a field with major champions Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland, Ernie Els, Dustin Johnson, and Stewart Cink. Only Reed and Cink made the cut of 5 under, the lowest on tour since the 2016 RSM Classic.

Reed started the tournament off well, but not quite to his liking. The former green jacket wearer carded a 4-under in each of the opening rounds, but maintained a stark displeasure with his initial performances.

“I felt like those are the worst scores I could’ve shot on the two days,” Reed said. “I felt like they were the worst 4-under rounds, two rounds in a row.”

Although Reed comfortably made the cut by three strokes, he saw potential to climb the leaderboard of the first PGA Tour event held in Detroit city limits. It’s the first in Michigan since the Buick Open left Grand Blanc in 2009.

The 28-year-old Reed set a goal for himself at 6 under, and to his satisfaction, outplayed the mark. Reed’s round started with a statement and ended with a save.

He started with a birdie, the first of nine in the round. The San Antonio, Texas native shaved his score in three of the first four holes.

His torrid opening stretch helped build confidence for the remainder of the day which also included two bogeys. Reed ended his round with a 7-foot, 11-inch putt to save par and flashed a fist pump to a quaint but roaring audience.

“You need rounds like this to validate and show to yourself that you are on the right path, you’re doing the right things, and that it actually is closer than some of the scores that come,” Reed said. “It’s always nice to go out and shoot a low one.”

Reed has yet to win a tournament since last year’s Masters. Over the 2019 season he’s pocketed just one top 10 and seven top-25 finishes yet played well enough to remain at the No. 25 post in the World Golf Rankings.

But it’s safe to say Reed believes he’s better than that.

Luckily, he’s is in the right place to change the outlook of his campaign. Reed said the Detroit Golf Club’s intricacies play well into his skillset.

“I love being creative and having to work the ball around,” he said. “A place like this just kind of suits me.”