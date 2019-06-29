Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

By June 29, 2019 6:31 pm

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley leads for the third consecutive day after going 9-under 63 on Saturday to lead by six strokes at 22 under. J.T. Poston sits in second at 17 under and Cameron Tringale is in third at 16 under. Patrick Reed jumped 17 spots to sit in fourth after a third-round 65.

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:20 a.m. Smylie Kaufman
8:25 a.m. Kyle Jones, Dominic Bozzelli
8:35 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Anders Albertson
8:45 a.m. Josh Teater, Roberto Castro
8:55 a.m. Colt Knost, Tom Hodge
9:05 a.m. Bud Cauley, Stewart Cink
9:15 a.m. Wes Homan, Billy Horschel
9:25 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Seth Reeves
9:35 a.m. Brenden Steele, Cameron Smith
9:45 a.m. Chad Collins, Jimmy Walker
9:55 a.m. Chase Wright, Viktor Hovland
10:05 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Bronson Burgoon
10:15 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Luke Donald
10:25 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner
10:35 a.m. Max Homa, Sam Burns
10:45 a.m. Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings
10:55 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley
11:05 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Ryan Armour
11:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk
11:25 a.m. Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan
11:35 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Shawn Stefani
11:45 a.m. Cameron Champ, Joey Garber
11:55 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Martin Piller
12:05 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Danny Lee
12:15 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Harris English
12:25 p.m. Nick Watney, Sepp Straka
12:35 p.m. Aaron Wise, Jason Kokrak
12:45 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman
12:55 p.m. Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker
1:05 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Byeong Hun An
1:15 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Ted Potter, Jr.
1:25 p.m. Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im
1:35 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Peter Malnati
1:45 p.m. Doc Redman, Wes Roach
1:55 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
2:05 p.m. Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston

Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round TV/Streaming Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.

