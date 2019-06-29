Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Nate Lashley leads for the third consecutive day after going 9-under 63 on Saturday to lead by six strokes at 22 under. J.T. Poston sits in second at 17 under and Cameron Tringale is in third at 16 under. Patrick Reed jumped 17 spots to sit in fourth after a third-round 65.
Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Final Round Tee Times, Pairings
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:20 a.m.
|Smylie Kaufman
|8:25 a.m.
|Kyle Jones, Dominic Bozzelli
|8:35 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Anders Albertson
|8:45 a.m.
|Josh Teater, Roberto Castro
|8:55 a.m.
|Colt Knost, Tom Hodge
|9:05 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Stewart Cink
|9:15 a.m.
|Wes Homan, Billy Horschel
|9:25 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Seth Reeves
|9:35 a.m.
|Brenden Steele, Cameron Smith
|9:45 a.m.
|Chad Collins, Jimmy Walker
|9:55 a.m.
|Chase Wright, Viktor Hovland
|10:05 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Bronson Burgoon
|10:15 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Luke Donald
|10:25 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner
|10:35 a.m.
|Max Homa, Sam Burns
|10:45 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings
|10:55 a.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley
|11:05 a.m.
|Jonas Blixt, Ryan Armour
|11:15 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk
|11:25 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan
|11:35 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Shawn Stefani
|11:45 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Joey Garber
|11:55 a.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Martin Piller
|12:05 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Danny Lee
|12:15 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Harris English
|12:25 p.m.
|Nick Watney, Sepp Straka
|12:35 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Jason Kokrak
|12:45 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman
|12:55 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker
|1:05 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Byeong Hun An
|1:15 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Ted Potter, Jr.
|1:25 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im
|1:35 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Peter Malnati
|1:45 p.m.
|Doc Redman, Wes Roach
|1:55 p.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
|2:05 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston
Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round TV/Streaming Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.
