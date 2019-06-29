Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley leads for the third consecutive day after going 9-under 63 on Saturday to lead by six strokes at 22 under. J.T. Poston sits in second at 17 under and Cameron Tringale is in third at 16 under. Patrick Reed jumped 17 spots to sit in fourth after a third-round 65.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:20 a.m. Smylie Kaufman 8:25 a.m. Kyle Jones, Dominic Bozzelli 8:35 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Anders Albertson 8:45 a.m. Josh Teater, Roberto Castro 8:55 a.m. Colt Knost, Tom Hodge 9:05 a.m. Bud Cauley, Stewart Cink 9:15 a.m. Wes Homan, Billy Horschel 9:25 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Seth Reeves 9:35 a.m. Brenden Steele, Cameron Smith 9:45 a.m. Chad Collins, Jimmy Walker 9:55 a.m. Chase Wright, Viktor Hovland 10:05 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Bronson Burgoon 10:15 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Luke Donald 10:25 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner 10:35 a.m. Max Homa, Sam Burns 10:45 a.m. Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings 10:55 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley 11:05 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Ryan Armour 11:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk 11:25 a.m. Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan 11:35 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Shawn Stefani 11:45 a.m. Cameron Champ, Joey Garber 11:55 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Martin Piller 12:05 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Danny Lee 12:15 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Harris English 12:25 p.m. Nick Watney, Sepp Straka 12:35 p.m. Aaron Wise, Jason Kokrak 12:45 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman 12:55 p.m. Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker 1:05 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Byeong Hun An 1:15 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Ted Potter, Jr. 1:25 p.m. Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im 1:35 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Peter Malnati 1:45 p.m. Doc Redman, Wes Roach 1:55 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed 2:05 p.m. Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston

Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round TV/Streaming Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.