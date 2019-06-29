Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 Live Updates: Lashley leads, Champ close behind

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley shot a 67 with six birdies and a bogey Friday to return to the top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley sits one stroke ahead of Cameron Champ who went 8 under on the front nine Friday and finished the second round 7-under 65. Charles Howell III is in solo third at 12 under and Ryan Armour and J.T. Ponson are T-4 at 11 under.

TEE TIMES, GROUPINGS: Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Follow our live blog and news feed right here all day.

Live Feed

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 TV/Streaming Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.