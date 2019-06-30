Christiaan Bezuidenhout's first European Tour win comes with Open Championship bonus

Christiaan Bezuidenhout not only earned his first European Tour win with a six-shot victory in the $3.4 million Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, he earned a start in his first major. The South African will tee it up in next month’s Open Championship.

Bezuidenhout’s story is one of the most heart warming of the European season so far. The man from Delmas, South Africa hasn’t had an easy ride in his short career.

Bezuidenhout, who turned pro in 2015, speaks with a pronounced stammer as a result of mistakenly drinking rat poison at the age of two. He took beta blockers to control the stammer which led to a failed drug test during the 2014 British Amateur Championship. A two-year ban was reduced to nine months after officials agreed he had not sought an unfair advantage. However, he consequently missed representing South Africa in the Eisenhower Trophy.

LEADERBOARD: Andalucia Masters

Five years later, he’s a European Tour winner in just his 57th appearance. He’s now ninth on the Race to Dubai thanks also to T2 in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, T3 in the BMW international Open and T4 in the Hero Indian Open. He looked like a top 10 player the way he mastered the tough Valderrama course, venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup.

The player nicknamed Rambo because Sylvester Stallone is his favorite actor started the final round with a five-shot lead and appeared to be on a mere lap of honour when he birded the first two holes. However, he bogeyed three of the next four holes and looked like he was in meltdown. That’s when he showed a fighting spirit to emulate Stallon’s Rambo creation.

“I’m proud of myself for hanging in there today,” Bezuidenhout said. “Went through a tough stretch from 5-7. Made a great save there on eight which kept the momentum on my side and bounced back with three birdies in a row. That settled me down. I knew I just had to keep hitting greens and the rest would take care of itself.

“I was still nervous. It’s a tough course and anything can happen, especially these last three holes into the wind. Really please with the way I played, and to finish it off is unbelievable.”

His level par 71 gave him a 10-under 274 winning total. He also picked up a check for $622,000. He earned his place at Royal Portrush courtesy of one of three players finishing in the top three not otherwise exempt into the championship.

Jon Rahm started the day in equal second but didn’t mount the charge many expected. He could only manage a 1-over 72 to finish T2 along with Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, and fellow Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de la Riva. Lorenzo-Vera and Arnaus took the other two spots in the Open Championship courtesy of higher world ranking positions than Quiros and De la Riva. Rahm is already exempt.

Tournament host Sergio Garcia finished alone in seventh place on 3-under, seven shots off the pace.