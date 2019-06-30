New pro Viktor Hovland goes low in Detroit as race for status continues

DETROIT – Viktor Hovland is living the good life these days, cashing checks and enjoying the rewards that come with being a top-ranked college player making their pro debut.

The 2018 U.S. Amateur champ and All-American at Oklahoma State made his second start as a pro in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, where things are suddenly happening very quickly for the young star after taking low amateur honors and finishing T-12 in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Hovland’s wide smile and seemingly easy-going demeanor earned him a lot of fans that week, and he heard from a large number throughout the past few days at Detroit Golf Club.

“I mean, I’m just a 21-year-old from Norway and you’ve got Americans cheering me on,” Hovland said. “It’s still a little crazy for me to think about, but I really appreciate it.”

College players who turn pro early are allowed seven sponsor exemptions to start their careers. Hovland now has five remaining and is in the field for the inaugural 3M Championship in Minnesota.

In order to continue to receive unlimited exemptions, a player needs to amass 266 FedEx Cup points in that seven-start stretch. Hovland picked up six of them with a T-54 finish in his pro debut at the Travelers Championship and will have about 200 points left to go after a solid finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Hovland made the cut on the number and shot 7-under 64 to shoot up the leaderboard in Sunday’s final round.

“To make a couple birdies coming in to make the cut on the number was huge,” Hovland said. “With the round today, that’s really going to help me out.”

With five starts left, Hovland could play every remaining tournament other than the British Open and WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational. He will need to win one of them or rip off several top-5 finishes to reach 266 FedEx Cup points and get straight into the Korn Ferry Tour finals (formerly the Web.com Tour).

If he doesn’t reach 266 points, there’s a more realistic path to the Korn Ferry Tour finals. That will require earning enough FedEx Cup points over the next five starts to finish top-200 in the standings. The 200th-ranked player generally finishes with around 90 FedEx points, and Hovland already picked up a significant chunk there with his top-20 finish in Detroit.

The top 25 players from the three-event Korn Ferry Tour finals earn PGA Tour cards for the 2019-20 season.

So there’s a lot on the line for Hovland and fellow new pros like Matthew Wolff and Justin Suh in the coming weeks. They got these exemptions based on past success. Now they just have a short period of time to earn the opportunity to stay, on top of everything else that comes with turning pro.

Hovland just signed an equipment deal with Ping and hired Rickie Fowler’s agent, Sam MacNaughton, as his representation.

The next month is pretty straightforward, though – burn all five exemptions, which don’t carry over to the 2019-20 season, and play well enough to keep the gravy train rolling.

“Obviously I’m just thinking about playing well, but it would be nice to play well enough to have some sort of status for next year so I’m not in the dirt scrambling,” Hovland said. “Just want a place to play where I know what I’m doing for the next few months.”