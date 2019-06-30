Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round Live Updates: Lashley holds lead at Detroit Golf Club

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Nate Lashley leads for the third consecutive day after going 9-under 63 on Saturday to lead by six strokes at 22 under. J.T. Poston sits in second at 17 under and Cameron Tringale is in third at 16 under. Patrick Reed jumped 17 spots to sit in fourth after a third-round 65.

TEE TIMES, GROUPINGS: Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Follow our live blog and news feed right here all day.

Live Feed

Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Round TV/Streaming Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 1-6 p.m.

