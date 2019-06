How much each player earned in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley earned $1.34 million for his dominant, 25-under par victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.

In addition to closing out a storybook finish and earning a seven-figure check, Lashley picked up a spot in the British Open, to be played July 18-21 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, a place in the 2020 Masters and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

Here is the complete scoring, prize-money and FedEx Cup points breakdown for each of the golfer who made the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic Results