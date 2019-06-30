Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler, Make-A-Wish and walk of a lifetime at Detroit Golf Club

Sometimes, it’s hard to know why you’re drawn to somebody. You just are. As Anthony Trudel was to Rickie Fowler.

Maybe you’ve heard of Fowler, the top-15 PGA Tour professional who sports bright-colored outfits, an oversized bill on his baseball cap and a surfer’s thatch of hair spilling out the back. Some in the golf world consider him the best player never to have won a major.

Though he’s come close. Several times.

As for Trudel, you’ve probably never heard of him. He’s a 15-year-old, soon-to-be sophomore in Parkland, Florida. A kid with a passion for golf and a history of brain cancer.

Oh, and a love for Fowler. His favorite player.

“There’s him and no one else,” said Trudel.

You remember what that was like, don’t you? When you’re young and you’re tip-toeing out into the world and a flash of color catches your eye? When someone sings or runs or writes or swings a golf club so singularly that it serves as a repository for your dreams?

Well, Trudel has dreams. He wants to play golf in college and, if he’s lucky, play golf for a living. But first, he wants to play golf with his hero, Rickie Fowler.

After this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit’s first-ever PGA Tour tournament, Trudel may get that chance. Though let’s rewind for a moment, as this story begins further back.

‘Golf is his world’

Trudel began playing golf when he was 6. He loved it. As long as he paid attention in school — he became an A student — and took care of his chores, he could play as much as he wanted.

By the time he was 13, he played four to five times a week, more in the summer.

“Golf is his world,” said Richard Trudel, his father.

It helped that dad loved the sport, too, and belongs to a club near their home in Florida. It also helps that the family lives in Florida, an hour, as it turns out, from Fowler. Though, again, that’s getting ahead of the story.

Right about the time Trudel began to grow into his swing and push his handicap down into the single digits — meaning that he averaged only a half-dozen strokes over par when he played — he began getting severe headaches.

He was 13. His family took him to the doctor. Tests eventually revealed a tumor. Surgery to remove it revealed cancer.

A year later, he had another surgery. Followed by radiation.

Somewhere in that time, when Richard and his wife, Daniela Trudel, wondered whether their son would live long enough to get his driver’s license, Anthony asked if it would be possible to watch Fowler play and maybe even meet him.

The mom wrote the Make-A-Wish Foundation two years ago and explained her son’s illness and his love of all things Fowler and golf.

Last year, the foundation reached out to Fowler. He invited Trudel to walk inside the ropes with him as an observer. That was to be in Boston. Then Fowler got hurt — an oblique muscle strain on his right side.

“I would love to be able to make his dreams come true, and his dream is to meet you.” After Anthony was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, his mother wrote a letter to @RickieFowler. This week @RocketClassic, Rickie helped make Anthony’s dream come true. ❤️#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/stbk5sNgQ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2019

So, Detroit became the next opportunity.

“We got a call that it was happening (two weeks ago),” said Richard. “It was so fast.”

The family took the time off from work. Packed up. Jumped on a plane to Detroit. Was handed a Volvo courtesy car and keys to a room at a posh hotel in downtown Detroit and passes to get anywhere on the grounds at the Detroit Golf Club on Friday.

Anywhere.

The clubhouse. The caddie area. The media interview stands just behind the 18th-green bleachers, where players take questions from reporters after they’ve signed their scorecards.

Trudel stood there late Friday afternoon and watched Fowler walk into the trailer to sign his. When he stepped back out, he posed for a few pictures.

‘I’ll never forget this’

Trudel took it all in. Smiling, of course, but he kept it cool. Cooler than his father.

“Hey, Anthony,” Richard implored. “Go over and get your photo taken.”

“No, Dad,” he said, “let him do what he wants to do.”

You could forgive the father for his eagerness. His son had been through hell for two years. And here he was, relatively healthy, a few feet next to his idol.

Trudel understood the sheer improbability of it. He said more than once he was in the middle of a once-in-a-life opportunity.

“I’ll never forget this,” he said.

Of course he won’t.

What I won’t forget is unflappability. His cool. His understanding of what he got to do. His studious and laid-back demeanor as he walked a few feet from his hero, taking mental notes on his swing, on how he read the greens, on his putting stroke.

“That’s what I really wanted to see,” said Trudel.

He did. For 18 holes. With no one blocking his view. Away from the spectators. Next to his awestruck dad. A couple of club-lengths away from one of the best professional golfers in the world.

A golfer who grabbed his imagination when he was 7 or 8. Who showed up at tournaments sheathed in bright orange or yellow outfits. Who treated fellow pros and spectators with equal respect.

“That’s one of the reasons I’ve always liked him,” said Trudel, “it’s the way he treats people.”

Fowler may never win the major title he’s come so close to winning the last half-decade. He may never escape the shadow of his more celebrated tour pros.

But what he did this week for a boy from Florida with a dream?

He’ll never completely know.

But he has an idea.

“I hope he had a good day,” said Fowler, who met with Trudel on Wednesday during the Quicken Loans Shots For Heroes event at DGC, a charity that raises money for veterans. “(Trudel) has always been a fan of mine. Hopefully, it’s not the last time we have him out. He lives an hour from where we are at. I’m sure we will potentially meet up down there. But this was a good start.”

A good start?

If they never met again, Fowler should know he has changed Trudel’s life. Still, this isn’t likely to be the end of this relationship.

Trudel has dreams. And a pretty nice golf swing himself. And an understanding of how unpredictable life can be.

“It’s amazing,” he said.