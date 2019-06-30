U.S. Senior Open: Steve Stricker wins in record fashion in South Bend

In his U.S. Senior Open debut, Steve Stricker finished with a 19-under 261 to win by a dominant six shots at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

The 52-year-old shot a 1-under 69 Sunday to cap his victory, the second major title he has won on the senior circuit after claiming the Regions Tradition title six weeks ago. His 261 set the tournament’s 72-hole scoring record. The previous record was 264 by Kenny Perry in 2017 at Salem Country Club.

David Toms (68) and Jerry Kelly (69) tied for second with a 267 after 72 holes.

Kelly also finished second at last year’s U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.