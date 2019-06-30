Winner's Bag: Nate Lashley's golf equipment at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

A complete list of the clubs that Nate Lashley used to win the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic:

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G410 LST (14.5 degrees adjusted to 13.5), with Fujikura Ventus 7X shaft; G410 (20.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus 8X shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with Project X LZ 6.5 125 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50, 54), Ping Glide 3.0 prototype (60 degrees), with Project X LZ 6.5 125 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale TR Wolverine C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet