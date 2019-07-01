2019 British Open: Latest player-to-win betting odds

The 148th British Open begins two weeks from Thursday at Royal Portrush as it returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years.
Among oddsmakers, including those at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are near tied as co-favorites this week. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others. He is 7-1.
McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, is 8-1.
Tiger Woods, who will likely not play again until Royal Portrush, joins Dustin Johnson at 14-1.
Nate Lashley qualified for the Open Championship with his victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He’s 500-1.
Viktor Hovland had qualified for the Open by winning the U.S. Amateur but forfeited that entry by turning pro in the interim. And although he has yet to formally qualify for the tournament, he has been installed at 100-1 this week.
Here are the complete player-to-win odds for the golfers expected to play in the 2019 British Open.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|Player-by-player odds to win
|Brooks Koepka
|7/1
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|20/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|25/1
|Jordan Spieth
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Jason Day
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Justin Thomas
|40/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Henrik Stenson
|40/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Matt Wallace
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Phil Mickelson
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100/1
|Viktor Hovland
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|125/1
|Kevin Kisner
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|125/1
|Haotong Li
|125/1
|Alex Noren
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Thomas Pieters
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Jim Furyk
|150/1
|Cameron Smith
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|200/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Sungjae Im
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Daniel Berger
|200/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|200/1
|Charles Howell III
|200/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|250/1
|Robert Macintyre
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|250/1
|C.T. Pan
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|Abraham Ancer
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|300/1
|Ernie Els
|300/1
|Nate Lashley
|500/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|500/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|500/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|1000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|1000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|John Daly
|2000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|2000/1
|David Duval
|2000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Proposition Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/40
|Exactly 2 Majors
|14/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|-180
|15.5 Under
|+150
|16.5 Over
|+300
|16.5 Under
|-400
|17.5 Over
|+600
|17.5 Under
|-900
|18.5 Over
|+1200
|18.5 Under
|-3000
2020 Ryder Cup Odds
|2020 Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis, Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
