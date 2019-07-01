2019 British Open: Latest player-to-win betting odds

The 148th British Open begins two weeks from Thursday at Royal Portrush as it returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years.

Among oddsmakers, including those at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are near tied as co-favorites this week. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others. He is 7-1.

McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, is 8-1.

Tiger Woods, who will likely not play again until Royal Portrush, joins Dustin Johnson at 14-1.

Nate Lashley qualified for the Open Championship with his victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He’s 500-1.

Viktor Hovland had qualified for the Open by winning the U.S. Amateur but forfeited that entry by turning pro in the interim. And although he has yet to formally qualify for the tournament, he has been installed at 100-1 this week.

Here are the complete player-to-win odds for the golfers expected to play in the 2019 British Open.

Player-by-player odds to win Brooks Koepka 7/1 Rory McIlroy 8/1 Dustin Johnson 14/1 Tiger Woods 14/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Francesco Molinari 20/1 Jon Rahm 20/1 Xander Schauffele 20/1 Rickie Fowler 25/1 Jordan Spieth 25/1 Patrick Cantlay 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Jason Day 30/1 Adam Scott 30/1 Hideki Matsuyama 30/1 Justin Thomas 40/1 Louis Oosthuizen 40/1 Henrik Stenson 40/1 Bryson DeChambeau 50/1 Matt Kuchar 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Graeme McDowell 50/1 Matt Wallace 50/1 Gary Woodland 50/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Tony Finau 60/1 Sergio Garcia 60/1 Shane Lowry 60/1 Ian Poulter 80/1 Phil Mickelson 80/1 Patrick Reed 80/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Zach Johnson 100/1 Webb Simpson 100/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 100/1 Viktor Hovland 100/1 Branden Grace 125/1 Kevin Kisner 125/1 Bubba Watson 125/1 Brandt Snedeker 125/1 Haotong Li 125/1 Alex Noren 125/1 Martin Kaymer 125/1 Eddie Pepperell 125/1 Chez Reavie 125/1 Thomas Pieters 150/1 Lee Westwood 150/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 150/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1 Keegan Bradley 150/1 Jim Furyk 150/1 Cameron Smith 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Danny Willett 150/1 Si Woo Kim 200/1 Russell Knox 200/1 Byeong Hun An 200/1 Billy Horschel 200/1 Sungjae Im 200/1 Kevin Na 200/1 Charley Hoffman 200/1 Emiliano Grillo 200/1 Ryan Moore 200/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1 Padraig Harrington 200/1 Sung Kang 200/1 Luke List 200/1 Daniel Berger 200/1 Bernd Wiesberger 200/1 Paul Dunne 200/1 Charles Howell III 200/1 Erik van Rooyen 200/1 Ryan Palmer 250/1 Kurt Kitayama 250/1 Robert Macintyre 250/1 Cameron Champ 250/1 Jazz Janewattananond 250/1 Justin Harding 250/1 Keith Mitchell 250/1 Jimmy Walker 250/1 Ryan Fox 250/1 Adam Hadwin 250/1 C.T. Pan 250/1 Kyle Stanley 250/1 J.B. Holmes 250/1 Jorge Campillo 250/1 Andy Sullivan 250/1 Abraham Ancer 300/1 Richard Sterne 300/1 Andrew Putnam 300/1 Kevin Chappell 300/1 Romain Langasque 300/1 Shubhankar Sharma 300/1 Joost Luiten 300/1 Adrian Otaegui 300/1 Chris Wood 300/1 Ernie Els 300/1 Nate Lashley 500/1 Alexander Bjork 500/1 Alexander Levy 500/1 Shugo Imahira 500/1 Stewart Cink 500/1 Miguel Angel Jimenez 500/1 Brandon Stone 500/1 Zander Lombard 500/1 Oliver Wilson 500/1 Patton Kizzire 500/1 Dimitrios Papadatos 500/1 Yuta Ikeda 500/1 Shaun Norris 1000/1 Sang-Hyun Park 1000/1 Takumi Kanaya 1000/1 Jake McLeod 1000/1 Prom Meesawat 1000/1 Yoshinori Fujimoto 1000/1 Yuki Inamori 1000/1 Yosuke Asaji 1000/1 Isidro Benitez 1000/1 Paul Lawrie 1000/1 Tom Lehman 1000/1 Doyeob Mun 1000/1 Chan Kim 1000/1 Gunn Charoenkul 1000/1 Darren Clarke 1000/1 Mark Calcavecchia 2000/1 John Daly 2000/1 Todd Hamilton 2000/1 David Duval 2000/1 * Golfer must tee off for action *

Tiger Woods Proposition Bets

How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major 1/40 Exactly 2 Majors 14/1 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025? 15.5 Over -180 15.5 Under +150 16.5 Over +300 16.5 Under -400 17.5 Over +600 17.5 Under -900 18.5 Over +1200 18.5 Under -3000

