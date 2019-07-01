22-year-old U.S. amateur to compete in British Open final qualifying after record-setting regional

When Stephen Shephard missed the cut at the the 124th Amateur Championship at Portmarnock earlier in June, he knew he wasn’t playing his best golf.

He was hitting the ball well, but something didn’t translate in the second round of stroke play. After carding an opening-round 70, Shephard made seven bogeys, a double bogey and one birdie to finish the second round with an 80.

After two rounds he missed the cut, T-110 at 7 over, so Shephard decided to use the few days he suddenly had free to travel to Liverpool and take a putting lesson before competing in the British Open Wildernesse Regional Qualifying.

That last-minute putting lesson got Shephard back on track.

“I’m going to take (missing the cut at the Amateur) as an omen and a sign from God that I needed to go get this putting lesson,” he said. “Because if I had made the cut, I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

A few days after his putting lesson, Shephard stepped on the course at Wildernesse Golf Club, which he played for qualifiers in 2017 and 2015 after graduating from Niceville High School in Niceville, Fla., and putted the best he had in a long time. He simplified his swing, regained his confidence and won the qualifier by two strokes, setting a course record with a 64.

With the win, Shephard earned one of 13 spots to advance to final qualifying for the British Open. The 22-year-old amateur, who will play in Prince’s Golf Club Final Qualifying, is one of 146 players competing Tuesday for 12 coveted spots at the British Open at Royal Portrush July 18-21.

Shephard is feeling just as confident headed into Tuesday’s event as he was in sectional qualifying. He has played the Prince’s course a few times over the past week, found his groove and even noticed a bit of an advantage for his low stroke should the weather call for it.

“It’s all about the wind I think,” Shephard said. “I kind of hope it blows because the two rounds I played (at Prince’s), the wind was blowing 25 miles per hour and then (Saturday) it was maybe blowing 5 miles an hour…

“I tend to hit the ball pretty low, naturally anyway. I like playing the wind just because of that… A lot of people I play with hit the ball higher than I do, which consequently, you do hit it farther, but when it gets windy, I feel like I can play the wind a bit better just because I have such a flat ball flight.”

The pressure could be heavy on the shoulders of Shephard, who just graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., but the amateur is calm about the stage he’s playing on. He’s competed with high stakes before this year with U.S. Open qualifying.

Shephard made it through local qualifying for the U.S. Open at Whitewater Creek in Georgia and played in the Columbus, Ohio sectional at Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club.

While he’s proud that he’s closer than ever to competing in a major championship and playing alongside golfers he admires like Rory McIlroy, Shephard’s not imagining himself at Royal Portrush just yet.

“I’m trying not to think about it. Like I put scenarios in my head like, oh if I make it I’m going to get some USA shoes or something, but I mean whatever happens happens,” Shephard said. “It’s just life I think. Just getting myself in this position twice this year for this event and the U.S. Open was, I say that’s pretty good. I’m proud of myself for just getting to that point and whatever happens happens.”