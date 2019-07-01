Breakdown of 2018-19 PGA Tour winners by college

Every professional golfer had to start somewhere.
The likes of Rory McIlroy and Kevin Na, players who have won on the PGA Tour this year but didn’t go to college and turned professional as teenagers, are few and far between. Most had to hone their skills in college, and this season on Tour, a few schools stand out among the rest.
Including the Zurich Classic, a team event, Arizona State leads the way with four winners this year, followed by Oklahoma State with three and five schools with two.
Here is a breakdown of the victories on the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule and the college that the winning golfer went to.
Most wins on PGA Tour this season by college
4: Arizona State (Including Zurich team event)
3: Oklahoma State
2: Florida State … Georgia … Georgia Tech (Both Matt Kuchar) … San Diego State (Both Xander Schauffele) … Texas A&M (Including Zurich team event)
1: Arizona … Cal … Coastal Carolina … Duke … Kansas … Kentucky … Kent State … SMU … Stanford … UAB … UCLA … USC … Washington
2018-19 PGA Tour winners
|Dates
|Tournament
|Winner
|College
|Oct. 4-7
|Safeway Open
|Kevin Tway
|Oklahoma State
|Oct. 11-14
|CIMB Classic
|Marc Leishman
|—
|Oct. 18-21
|CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
|Brooks Koepka
|Florida State
|Oct. 25-28
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|Xander Schauffele
|San Diego State
|Oct. 25-28
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Cameron
Champ
|Texas A&M
|Nov. 1-4
|Shriners Hospital Open
|Bryson DeChambeau
|SMU
|Nov. 8-11
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|Matt Kuchar
|Georgia Tech
|Nov. 15-18
|RSM Classic
|Charles Howell III
|Oklahoma State
|BREAK
|Jan. 3-6
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Xander Schauffele
|San Diego State
|Jan. 10-13
|Sony Open
|Matt Kuchar
|Georgia Tech
|Jan. 17-20
|Desert Classic
|Adam Long
|Duke
|Jan. 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Justin Rose
|—
|Jan 31-Feb. 3
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Rickie Fowler
|Oklahoma State
|Feb. 7-10
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Phil Mickelson
|Arizona State
|Feb. 14-17
|Genesis Open
|J.B. Holmes
|Kentucky
|Feb. 21-24
|WGC-Mexico Championship
|Dustin Johnson
|Coastal Carolina
|Feb. 21-24
|Puerto Rico Open
|Martin Trainer
|USC
|Feb. 28-March 3
|Honda Classic
|Keith Mitchell
|Georgia
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Francesco Molinari
|University of Torino
|March 14-17
|Players Championship
|Rory McIlroy
|—
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|Paul Casey
|Arizona State
|March 28-31
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Kevin Kisner
|Georgia
|March 28-31
|Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|Graeme McDowell
|UAB
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|Corey Conners
|Kent State
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|Tiger Woods
|Stanford
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|C.T. Pan
|Washington
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic
|Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
|Arizona State/Texas A&M
|May 2-5
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Max Homa
|Cal
|May 9-12
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Kang Sung-hoon
|Yonsei University
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|Brooks Koepka
|Florida State
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Kevin Na
|—
|May 30-June 2
|The Memorial Tournament
|Patrick Cantlay
|UCLA
|June 6-9
|RBC Canadian Open
|Rory McIlroy
|—
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|Gary Woodland
|Kansas
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|Chez Reavie
|Arizona State
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Nate Lashley
|Arizona
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|TBD
|July 11-14
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|TBD
|July 18-21
|The Open
|Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland
|TBD
|July 18-21
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky.
|TBD
|July 25-28
|WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|TBD
|July 25-28
|Reno-Tahoe Tournament
|Montreux CC, Reno, Nev.
|TBD
|Aug. 1-4
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
|TBD
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
|Aug. 8-11
|The Northern Trust
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
|TBD
|Aug. 15-18
|BMW Championship
|Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill.
|TBD
|Aug. 22-25
|Tour Championship
|East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga.
|TBD
|Dec. 12-15
|Presidents Cup
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|TBD
Comments