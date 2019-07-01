Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Breakdown of 2018-19 PGA Tour winners by college

College

By July 1, 2019 1:21 pm

Every professional golfer had to start somewhere.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Kevin Na, players who have won on the PGA Tour this year but didn’t go to college and turned professional as teenagers, are few and far between. Most had to hone their skills in college, and this season on Tour, a few schools stand out among the rest.

Including the Zurich Classic, a team event, Arizona State leads the way with four winners this year, followed by Oklahoma State with three and five schools with two.

Here is a breakdown of the victories on the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule and the college that the winning golfer went to.

Most wins on PGA Tour this season by college

4: Arizona State (Including Zurich team event)

3: Oklahoma State

2: Florida State … Georgia … Georgia Tech (Both Matt Kuchar) … San Diego State (Both Xander Schauffele) … Texas A&M (Including Zurich team event)

1: Arizona … Cal … Coastal Carolina … Duke … Kansas … Kentucky … Kent State … SMU … Stanford … UAB … UCLA … USC … Washington

2018-19 PGA Tour winners

Dates Tournament Winner College
Oct. 4-7 Safeway Open Kevin Tway Oklahoma State
Oct. 11-14 CIMB Classic Marc Leishman
Oct. 18-21 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges Brooks Koepka Florida State
Oct. 25-28 WGC-HSBC Champions Xander Schauffele San Diego State
Oct. 25-28 Sanderson Farms Championship Cameron
Champ		 Texas A&M
Nov. 1-4 Shriners Hospital Open Bryson DeChambeau SMU
Nov. 8-11 Mayakoba Golf Classic Matt Kuchar Georgia Tech
Nov. 15-18 RSM Classic Charles Howell III Oklahoma State
BREAK
Jan. 3-6 Sentry Tournament of Champions Xander Schauffele San Diego State
Jan. 10-13 Sony Open Matt Kuchar Georgia Tech
Jan. 17-20 Desert Classic Adam Long Duke
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open Justin Rose
Jan 31-Feb. 3 Waste Management Phoenix Open Rickie Fowler Oklahoma State
Feb. 7-10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Phil Mickelson Arizona State
Feb. 14-17 Genesis Open J.B. Holmes Kentucky
Feb. 21-24 WGC-Mexico Championship Dustin Johnson Coastal Carolina
Feb. 21-24 Puerto Rico Open Martin Trainer USC
Feb. 28-March 3 Honda Classic Keith Mitchell Georgia
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational Francesco Molinari University of Torino
March 14-17 Players Championship Rory McIlroy
March 21-24 Valspar Championship Paul Casey Arizona State
March 28-31 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Kevin Kisner Georgia
March 28-31 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Graeme McDowell UAB
April 4-7  Valero Texas Open Corey Conners Kent State
April 11-14 Masters Tournament Tiger Woods Stanford
April 18-21 RBC Heritage C.T. Pan Washington
April 25-28 Zurich Classic Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer Arizona State/Texas A&M
May 2-5 Wells Fargo Championship Max Homa Cal
May 9-12 AT&T Byron Nelson Kang Sung-hoon Yonsei University
May 16-19 PGA Championship Brooks Koepka Florida State
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge Kevin Na
May 30-June 2 The Memorial Tournament Patrick Cantlay UCLA
June 6-9 RBC Canadian Open Rory McIlroy
June 13-16 U.S. Open Gary Woodland Kansas
June 20-23 Travelers Championship Chez Reavie Arizona State
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic Nate Lashley Arizona
3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. TBD
July 11-14 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. TBD
July 18-21 The Open Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland TBD
July 18-21 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky. TBD
July 25-28 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. TBD
July 25-28 Reno-Tahoe Tournament Montreux CC, Reno, Nev. TBD
Aug. 1-4 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C. TBD
FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
Aug. 8-11 The Northern Trust Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J. TBD
Aug. 15-18 BMW Championship Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill. TBD
Aug. 22-25  Tour Championship East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga. TBD
Dec. 12-15 Presidents Cup Royal Melbourne Golf Club TBD

