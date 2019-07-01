Breakdown of 2018-19 PGA Tour winners by college

Every professional golfer had to start somewhere.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Kevin Na, players who have won on the PGA Tour this year but didn’t go to college and turned professional as teenagers, are few and far between. Most had to hone their skills in college, and this season on Tour, a few schools stand out among the rest.

Including the Zurich Classic, a team event, Arizona State leads the way with four winners this year, followed by Oklahoma State with three and five schools with two.

Here is a breakdown of the victories on the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule and the college that the winning golfer went to.

Most wins on PGA Tour this season by college

4: Arizona State (Including Zurich team event)

3: Oklahoma State

2: Florida State … Georgia … Georgia Tech (Both Matt Kuchar) … San Diego State (Both Xander Schauffele) … Texas A&M (Including Zurich team event)

1: Arizona … Cal … Coastal Carolina … Duke … Kansas … Kentucky … Kent State … SMU … Stanford … UAB … UCLA … USC … Washington

2018-19 PGA Tour winners