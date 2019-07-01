What happens when a terrible golfer plays TPC Southwind? Lots of lost balls

The golf club set cost $150 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

If you’re just trying out golf, this is what you should buy, the salesman said a few weeks earlier.

Though I’d played the game sporadically over the years, this seemed like an ideal fit. And a bargain, really.

But as I placed my black Top Flight golf bag into the back of one of the 48 golf carts lined up outside the TPC Southwind clubhouse Monday morning, I finally understood why it cost $150. I had fewer clubs than everyone else.

A lot fewer.

I didn’t have a 3-iron, 4-iron or 5-iron. I didn’t have a sand wedge, either. I had what appeared to be the bare minimum.

So began my first round at the Memphis-area golf course the top golfers in the world will descend upon next month for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

I was there to support a good cause, one of the few people taking part in the 25th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl charity golf tournament for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wearing sneakers instead of golf shoes. But I also came to find out what happens when a terrible golfer plays where the pros play, where since 2003 there have been more shots hit into the water than any other course on the PGA Tour.

With that in mind, and the round about to begin, I asked a course regular, Peabody Hotels and Resorts President Doug Browne, if he had any advice.

“Bring a lot of balls,” he deadpanned.

No. 12

Monday’s shotgun start meant our group of four began the morning at the par-4 12th, where — surprise, surprise — water runs along the entire right side of the fairway. It’s a scramble format in which the best shot amongst the group is used. A few years back, when I played in one of these events as part of ACC Football media day, not one of my shots was used by the group. Not even a putt.

So I was nervous stepping into the tee box. You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

My first tee shot couldn’t have gone more than 200 yards, but stayed dry. I chunked the ensuing approach shot, though, creating a divot the size of my shoe. Good thing there was still a month until the WGC tournament.

No. 13

My tee shot veers way right into a mass of long, brown fescue. This will become a theme. I briefly wade into the mud to try to find my ball, but quickly realize this is actually a graveyard for golf balls.