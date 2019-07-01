How to watch the British Open on TV

NBC Sports Group plans to offer 410 hours of programming surrounding the British Open, which begins on July 18 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The total includes 49 hours of live TV coverage of the 148th Open Championship, including tee-to-green coverage from the opening day tee shot on Thursday until the final putt on Sunday.

There will be 200 hours of TV programming and 210 hours of online streaming, which will include featured holes and marquee groupings.

Francesco Molinari is the defending champion. Rory McIlroy will be looking to win the Open on his home country’s turf. And Tiger Woods will be playing in just his fourth tournament since winning the Masters in April. Woods has played only 10 rounds of competitive pro golf since his historic victory at Augusta National. Woods sits one win shy from Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

The British Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

During play, NBC Sports Group will be using its “Playing Through” split-screen commercial format during breaks.

Golf Central’s “Live From The Open” features nearly 70 hours of news coverage from Royal Portrush, beginning Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will also offer “Midnight Drive,” a special 90-minute live pre-game show (Midnight-1:30 a.m. ET Thursday) that leads directly to the opening tee shot of the Open.

A film, “Tom at Turnberry” commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Tom Watson’s run at age 59 to win a sixth Claret Jug. It premieres Monday, July 8.

Here is the full schedule of NBC’s British Open TV coverage.

2019 British Open Week TV Coverage

(All Times Eastern)

Monday, July 15

Golf Channel

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive

9-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: On The Range (via Sky Sports)

7-9 p.m.: Golf Central Live

9-10 p.m.: The Road to Royal Portrush

Tuesday, July 16

Golf Channel

6-10 a.m. & Noon-2 p.m.: Golf Central Live

10 a.m.-Noon: Morning Drive

9-10 p.m.: Vantage Point with Mike Tirico

Wednesday, July 17

Golf Channel

6-10 a.m. / Noon-2 p.m.: Golf Central Live From The Open

10 a.m.-Noon: Morning Drive

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

Thursday, July 18

Golf Channel

Midnight-1:30 a.m.: Midnight Drive

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – First Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

Friday, July 19

Golf Channel

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

Saturday, July 20

Golf Channel

5-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round

7-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC

7 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Open – Third Round

Sunday, July 21

NBC Sports Network

1-1:30 a.m.: The Men in Blazers

Golf Channel

4-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round

7-9:45 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC

7 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Open – Third Round

NBC Sports Network

10-10:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

NBC Sports Group TV Coverage Breakdown