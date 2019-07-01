After suffering through tragedy, Nate Lashley has a 'surreal' breakthrough in Detroit

DETROIT – Brooke Lashley stood off the green, rubbing her hands together, as tears formed in her eyes.

“Do it,” she screamed at her younger brother, Nate Lashley.

He bent down and studied his putt on the 18th green at the Detroit Golf Club, holding onto a massive lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, about to complete an amazing story — the last guy in the field about to win his first PGA Tour event.

“Show off!” Brooke screamed.

It’s impossible to describe everything they have been through — the tragic loss of their parents and Nate’s girlfriend in a deadly plane crash, Nate’s struggles in the PGA Tour’s feeder tours, his decision to quit golf because he was burnt out and start selling real estate, and then, finally, his return.

After Nate sank his putt to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, finishing 25-under-par and leading wire-to-wire, Brooke was overcome, clapping her hands. “Nice job!” she screamed. Her eyes were filled with tears as she walked hesitantly down a hill toward him — this was all so new to all of them. They hugged, completing a heart-breaking story of perseverance.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I’m just grateful I got in the tournament.”

Nate lost his parents, Rod and Char Lashley, and his girlfriend, Leslie Hofmeister, in a plane crash when he was a junior at Arizona, right after qualifying for the NCAA tournament. “I don’t know in what form, but I believe in some way, their energy is here and around,” Brooke, who now lives in Phoenix, said after the round, breaking down.

He toiled in the PGA Tour’s minors, never quite made it to the big tour, until he gave up golf to sell real estate for a few months. “I just kind of took a break,” he said. “I was kind of burnt out.”

But that made him realize he wanted to try it again.

He returned, fought through the feeder tours and earned his PGA card. He squeaked into this tournament as an alternate, added on Wednesday. Most of his friends and his sister didn’t even arrive until Sunday.

But he led this tournament from start to finish. Fans started out wondering: “Who is that?” And they wound up screaming: “You can do this, Nate!”

Yes, he is easy to relate to, especially for Detroiters.

Somehow, it all seems fitting. Because his story reflects the spirit of this tournament and everything it represents. More than anything else, this tournament — the first PGA Tour event in Detroit — is a sign of how far Detroit has climbed back.

It’s a testament of perseverance.

A sign of encouragement.

And it was all embodied in this 36-year-old golfer who came out of nowhere.

‘I’ve been through a lot’

Nate was draining putts all over the Detroit Golf Club course, all week long, which was always his problem in college. “It’s unbelievable,” Rick LaRose, the former Arizona men’s golf coach, said in a telephone interview. “He has putted so well this week. He is putting great. In college, he always struggled with his putting.”

LaRose can still remember the last time he saw Nate’s family. It was at the NCAA West Regional in Oregon. “In college, the last shot that his mom and dad and girlfriend saw him make was a 40-footer on the last hole for us to win the regional,” LaRose said. “That has always stuck with me. I remember where they were sitting. I can vividly see them sitting by the side of the green. Nate hit a 4-iron onto this green. It was a very difficult hole. Water on the right. He knocked it on the green and he made a 40-footer for birdie. That was the last shot they ever saw him hit.”

Nate led Arizona into the NCAA tournament. He went back to Arizona, and his family planned to fly back to Nebraska.

“Nate came in my office on that Monday,” LaRose said. “He said, ‘I can’t get ahold of my mom and dad.’”

“I said, ‘You know, they were right there, I’m sure they flew back the next day to Nebraska. Did you check and see if their flight got delayed?’

“He said, ‘No, my dad flew his own plane up there.’

“I said, ‘We have to find out about the flight plan,” LaRose said. “We tried to get the FAA to help us but they were quiet about it. So I called Senator (John) McCain’s office and they helped us with the FAA. The flight never arrived.”

The single-engine Cessna crashed in Wyoming in turbulent weather on May 23, 2004. The search was delayed because of a snowstorm but the bodies were recovered on June 9.

“I’ve been through a lot,” Nate said. “It took a lot of years for me to get over my parents’ death. It was mentally holding me back for a long time.”

An emotional finish

Now, here he was, playing under pressure, holding the lead, wire-to-wire, in a life changing event. Amazing. He preserved. He grabbed this tournament and held onto it, as if he had divine inspiration.

“I’m just so happy for him,” LaRose said. “I know his dad and mom and girlfriend Leslie, who died, I know they are looking over him. It’s amazing what he’s gone through. It’s so devastating, to lose the three most important people in your life. It’s mind-boggling.”

Was this the perfect tournament? No. But it was a heck of a start.

The field on Sunday was not exactly brimming with the top-tier talent. Dustin Johnson, ranked No.2 in the world, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and reigning U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland all missed the cut.

So be it.

This is Detroit, and we make do.

Just like Nate.

Coming up the 18th fairway, it started to sink in.

“I think about my parents all the time,” he said. “I was getting emotional walking up 18, even before I hit my second shot, thinking about my parents. Without them, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

The comeback kid just won in the comeback city.

And it felt so perfect.