3M Open: Viewer's guide, featured groups, TV info

After a 50-year absence, the PGA Tour returns to Minnesota this week with the inaugural 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities for the July 4th weekend.

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks on and off the course.

Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Patrick Reed are among the headliners in a field that features 11 of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Meanwhile, a concert featuring the Zac Brown Band is scheduled for a facility adjacent to TPC Twin Cities on Friday.

The PGA Tour made an annual stop in Minnesota from 1930-69. The PGA Tour Champions stopped at TPC Twin Cities for 18 years going back to 2001.

The Twin Cities area played host to several major men’s and women’s championships: the 1991 U.S. Open; 2002 and 2009 PGA Championships; and the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen Country Club in Edina. The 2016 Ryder Cup was played at Hazeltine National in Chaska.

This week, TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,468 yards and par 71. The Arnold Palmer track was revised with help from Tom Lehman for its PGA Tour debut and features 27 bodies of water – fittingly given that Minnesota is The Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Here at the featured groups for this week. Tee times will be available later on Tuesday.

3M Open Featured Groups

Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na: Koepka is No. 1 in the World and No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and has won twice this season. Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge and gave that sweet 1973 restored Dodge Challenger to caddie Kenny Harms. Reed has just one top-10 finish in 2019 – a T-5 last week in Detroit.

Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley and Charles Howell III: A four-time winner in the past two seasons, DeChambeau headlines this grouping. Bradley finished T-2 at the Travelers two weeks ago. Howell has one win this season.

Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Nate Lashley: This group will feature two of the likely fan-favorites this week. Mickelson’s Maniacs show up wherever and whenever he plays. And the backstory to Lashley’s victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was an inspiration to all. Finau, meanwhile, has struggled this season.

Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners: Ernie Els will likely be watching this group carefully as all three players are chasing spots on the 2019 International Presidents Cup team. Els and friends will take on Tiger Woods and the Americans at Royal Melbourne in Australia starting on Dec. 12. Conners became the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour in nine years when he captured the Valero Open in April.

3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)