Nate Lashley's a first-time PGA Tour winner. Here's the nine others from 2018-19 season

It’s been a long road for Nate Lashley to get to this point — a 25-under 263 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

After his parents and his girlfriend died in a 2004 plane crash during his junior year at Arizona, after he began selling real estate when his golf career seemed to plateau — making the cut twice in 14 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006 — and after just making the field at the Detroit Golf Club as an alternate, Lashley hoisted the first trophy of his PGA Tour career Sunday, having led wire-to-wire.

“Just really emotional right now, just really thankful I got into the golf tournament, really,” Lashley said shortly after completing his final round 2-under 70. “But I mean, winning on the PGA Tour’s always been a dream, and getting that done today is just a great accomplishment.”

Lashley got off to a great start with a 63 in the first round and followed it up with a 67 on Friday and another 63 on Saturday. Now, with his first PGA Tour win under his belt, Lashley will be available to play the British Open in two weeks at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland and his PGA Tour status is secure for two years.

Lashley isn’t the only first-time winner during the 2018-19 season, though. Here are the nine others who hoisted PGA Tour trophies for the first time this year.

Kevin Tway

Tway won the 2005 U.S. Junior Amateur and went on to play at Oklahoma State, but it took until the first tournament of the 2018-19 season for the 30-year-old to win his first PGA Tour event. At the Safeway Open on Oct. 7, 2018, Tway beat Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore in a playoff, finishing at 14-under 274.

Cameron Champ

Champ was one of two amateurs to make the cut at the 2017 U.S. Open and finished the tournament at even-par, paving the way for the start of his professional career shortly after. The Texas A&M product finished sixth in the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, earning the 24-year-old a place in the PGA Tour. And on Oct. 28, 2018, Champ secured an extended stay on the PGA Tour when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 21-under 267.

Adam Long

In Long’s sixth PGA Tour start of his career, he beat Phil Mickelson. The 31-year-old, who had earned a PGA Tour card for finishing 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, entered the final round of the Desert Classic on Jan. 20 three shots behind Mickelson, who had led the first three days. Long finished with a one-shot lead, sinking a 14-foot putt on he 18th hole to cap a 7-under 65 Sunday and capture his first PGA Tour title with a 26-under total.

Martin Trainer

The 2018 Korn Ferry Tour graduate — winning two tournaments and finishing fourth on the money list — joined the list of first-time PGA Tour winners in his PGA Tour 11th start. At the Puerto Rico Open in February, the USC graduate shot a 15-under 273, earning $540,000 and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour in the process.

Keith Mitchell

Mitchell, a former Georgia golfer, started out his professional career on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica. He graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017, and then beat out two of the biggest names in golf for his first PGA Tour win on March 3. At the Honda Classic, the 27-year-old birdied the final hole, nailing a 15-foot putt, to avoid a playoff with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. Mitchell finished at 9-under 271.

Corey Conners

Conners had come close to a win before, holding a 54-hole lead in the Valspar Championship in March 2018 before a final round collapse and finishing second to Champ earlier in the 2019 season. But on April 7, the Canadian secured his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open. Conners’ 20-under 268 put him two shots ahead of Charley Hoffman.

C.T. Pan

Pan earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017 season and started 59 tournaments in 2017 and 2018. He finished 35th in the FedExCup standings in 2018, with two top-10 finishes that year. Then on April 21, Pan won his first PGA Tour event, with a 12-under 272 at RBC Heritage edging out Matt Kuchar by one stroke.

Max Homa

Homa had spent two seasons on the PGA Tour — 2015 and 2017 — but after regaining his Tour card for the 2019 season, Homa will stick around longer this time. The 28-year-old won the Wells Fargo Championship in May by three strokes.

Sung Kang

Kang won four Korean Tour events after turning pro in 2007, but he had more trouble finding a foothold on the PGA Tour. In May, though, he won the AT&T Byron National, shooting 23-under 261 to win by two strokes.