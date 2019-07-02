American amateur, Stanford national champion Brandon Wu qualifies for British Open

A little over a month ago, then-Stanford senior Brandon Wu went 3-0 in match play to help the Cardinal win its ninth national championship in program history.

Two weeks later, he finished T-35 at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open.

Now, the former Stanford star is heading to the 148th Open Championship.

After rounds of 64-67 on Tuesday, Wu has qualified for the Open at Royal Portrush, shooting 9-under at Fairmont St Andrews to book his spot in the final major championship of the year.

Wu, ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, was a second-team member of both PING and Golfweek’s All-American teams as a senior, earning three top-five finishes and a win at Stanford’s The Goodwin in March.