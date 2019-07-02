Irons used by top 10 in strokes gained approach the green

In previous years when the British Open was about two weeks away, golf season was in mid-swing with the PGA Championship still on the horizon. But the PGA Tour reworked its schedule before this season, and as hard as it might be to believe, there’s only about a month until the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The cream has risen to the top in a key statistic: strokes gained approach the green. The stat measures (in strokes) how much of an advantage or disadvantage a player has over the field in each round when hitting non-tee shots from beyond 30 yards of the putting surface. Golfers who excel in this area tend to give themselves a lot of birdie chances and avoid big numbers.

The following list reveals the 10 highest-ranked players in strokes gained approach the green, along with the irons they play.

10. Jason Kokrak, 0.833

IRONS: PXG 0311T GEN2 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts