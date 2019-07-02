Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda clinch 2019 Solheim Cup spots

Three U.S. players have secured spots on the 2019 Solheim Cup team. Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will be joined by rookie Nelly Korda Sept. 13-15 on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Scotland.

There are seven qualifying events left on the LPGA calendar before USA captain Juli Inkster announces her team. The top eight players on the Solheim Cup points list and the top two Americans in the Rolex Rankings who have not otherwise qualified will make the team along with two captain’s picks. The points cutoff ends at the conclusion of the CP Canadian Women’s Open, held Aug. 22-25.

The next five in line on the points list include:

4. Jessica Korda

5. Lizette Salas

6. Megan Khang

7. Marina Alex

8. Brittany Altomare.

The next two on the Rolex Rankings are Angel Yin and Austin Ernst.

Michelle Wie has already announced that she’s done competing this season and Solheim Cup regular Brittany Lincicome is due to give birth to her first child, a girl, on Sept. 1.

Other Solheim Cup regulars fighting for a spot – in some cases a longshot – include new moms Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel.

Other potential newcomers in the mix include Ally McDonald, Amy Olson, Annie Park, Jennifer Song and Kristen Gillman.