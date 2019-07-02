Tiger Woods receives 2019 Masters trophy . . . in the mail

Most of us return from vacation to a pile of junk mail and bills.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, came home to Florida after his summer travels only to learn the 2019 Masters trophy was waiting for him upon his arrival.

Wonder if someone had to sign for it?

Woods won his fifth Masters in April at Augusta National. It marked his 81st PGA Tour victory and 15th major championship. It was also Woods’ first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods’ previous Masters victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Woods, girlfriend Erica Herman, and his children were spotted in Thailand two weeks ago after his T-21 finish in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Woods has been on the road since.

The 2019 trophy came in the mail while he was gone.

Came home to another package in the mail. I think I can find a spot on the shelf for this one. Thanks everyone for your support, and thank you to my friends at @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/ThGhlyeDsg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 2, 2019

Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf since his historic victory at Augusta National on April 14. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before finishing T-9 in the Memorial.

After a five-week absence, Woods will return to competition in the British Open in Royal Portrush starting two weeks from Thursday.