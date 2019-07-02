Tony Romo, Steph Curry highlight loaded celebrity field for American Century Championship

For the 30th year, some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment worlds will flock to Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the 2019 American Century Championship.
The field of 93 players in headlined by Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry (seventh appearance), former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo (sixth appearance) and Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake (fourth appearance).
The tournament, broadcast by NBC and NBC Sports Network, runs for three days from July 12-14.
Here is the list of the full field of players
Athletes
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
- Jerome Bettis, Former NFL Running Back
- Jay Bilas, Former player, ESPN College Basketball Analyst
- Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
- Reggie Bush, Former NFL All-Pro
- Vince Carter, Sacramento Kings Guard
- Roger Clemens, Former MLB All-Star
- Lisa Cornwell, Former player/Golf Central Host
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors Guard
- Dell Curry, Former NBA Player
- Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Johnny Damon, Former MLB Player
- Terrell Davis, Former NFL Player
- Vinny Del Negro, Former NBA Coach
- Trent Dilfer, Former NFL All-Pro
- Herm Edwards, College Football Coach
- Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals TE
- Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
- Doug Flutie, Former NFL QB
- Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB
- Tom Glavine, MLB Hall of Famer
- Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers K
- Rodney Harrison, Former NFL All-Pro Safety
- A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker
- Trevor Hoffman, Former MLB All-Star
- Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies Forward
- Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
- Derek Lowe, Former MLB All-star
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors Guard
- Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers Coach
- Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
- Joe Mauer, Former MLB All-Star
- Jim McMahon, Former NFL All-Pro QB
- Kevin Millar, Former MLB Player
- Bode Miller, Olympic Gold Medalist Skier
- Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer
- Mark Mulder, Former MLB All-Star
- Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears Coach
- Jordy Nelson, Former NFL Player
- T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals Forward
- Carson Palmer, Former NFL Quarterback
- Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars
- Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints Coach
- Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles Coach
- Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
- Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
- Ivan Rodriguez, Former MLB All-Star
- Jeremy Roenick, Former NHL All-Star
- Jimmy Rollins, Former MLB MVP
- Tony Romo, Former Pro Bowl QB/NFL Analyst
- Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
- Bret Saberhagen, Former MLB All-Star
- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars Center
- Sterling Sharpe, Former NFL All-Pro
- Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
- Golden Tate, Detroit Lions WR
- Joe Theismann, Former NFL QB
- Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Brian Urlacher, Former NFL Pro Bowl LB
- Shane Victorino, Former MLB All-Star
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans Coach
- Tim Wakefield, Former MLB All-Star
- DeMarcus Ware, Former NFL Pro Bowler
- Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams Safety
- David Wells, Former MLB All-Star
- Kyle Williams, Former NFL Pro Bowler
- Jerry Woods, USMC Captain/2019 Warrior Open Champion
- Charles Woodson, Former NFL All-Pro CB
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
Entertainers
- Brett Baier, News Anchor
- Brian Baumgartner, Actor
- Jay Demarcus, Singer/Musician – Rascal Flatts
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News Meteorologist
- Bobby Flay, Chef/TV Personality
- Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015
- John O’Hurley, Actor
- Alfonso Ribeiro, Actor
- Rob Riggle, Actor/Comedian
- Ray Romano, Actor/Comedian
- Joe Don Rooney, Singer/Musician: Rascal Flatts
- Kathryn Tappen, Host of NHL on NBC
- Miles Teller, Actor
- Larry The Cable Guy, Actor/Comedian
- Justin Timberlake, Singer/Songwriter/Actor
- Jack Wagner, Actor
