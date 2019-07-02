Tony Romo, Steph Curry highlight loaded celebrity field for American Century Championship

For the 30th year, some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment worlds will flock to Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the 2019 American Century Championship.

The field of 93 players in headlined by Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry (seventh appearance), former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo (sixth appearance) and Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake (fourth appearance).

The tournament, broadcast by NBC and NBC Sports Network, runs for three days from July 12-14.

Here is the list of the full field of players

Athletes

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

Jerome Bettis, Former NFL Running Back

Jay Bilas, Former player, ESPN College Basketball Analyst

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer

Reggie Bush, Former NFL All-Pro

Vince Carter, Sacramento Kings Guard

Roger Clemens, Former MLB All-Star

Lisa Cornwell, Former player/Golf Central Host

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors Guard

Dell Curry, Former NBA Player

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Johnny Damon, Former MLB Player

Terrell Davis, Former NFL Player

Vinny Del Negro, Former NBA Coach

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL All-Pro

Herm Edwards, College Football Coach

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals TE

Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

Doug Flutie, Former NFL QB

Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB

Tom Glavine, MLB Hall of Famer

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers K

Rodney Harrison, Former NFL All-Pro Safety

A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker

Trevor Hoffman, Former MLB All-Star

Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies Forward

Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Derek Lowe, Former MLB All-star

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors Guard

Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers Coach

Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer

Joe Mauer, Former MLB All-Star

Jim McMahon, Former NFL All-Pro QB

Kevin Millar, Former MLB Player

Bode Miller, Olympic Gold Medalist Skier

Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer

Mark Mulder, Former MLB All-Star

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears Coach

Jordy Nelson, Former NFL Player

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals Forward

Carson Palmer, Former NFL Quarterback

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints Coach

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles Coach

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

Ivan Rodriguez, Former MLB All-Star

Jeremy Roenick, Former NHL All-Star

Jimmy Rollins, Former MLB MVP

Tony Romo, Former Pro Bowl QB/NFL Analyst

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE

Bret Saberhagen, Former MLB All-Star

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars Center

Sterling Sharpe, Former NFL All-Pro

Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer

Golden Tate, Detroit Lions WR

Joe Theismann, Former NFL QB

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Brian Urlacher, Former NFL Pro Bowl LB

Shane Victorino, Former MLB All-Star

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans Coach

Tim Wakefield, Former MLB All-Star

DeMarcus Ware, Former NFL Pro Bowler

Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams Safety

David Wells, Former MLB All-Star

Kyle Williams, Former NFL Pro Bowler

Jerry Woods, USMC Captain/2019 Warrior Open Champion

Charles Woodson, Former NFL All-Pro CB

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

Entertainers