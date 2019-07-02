WGC-FedEx St. Jude: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas to play in Memphis

MEMPHIS – More star power is coming to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, and Justin Thomas, the defending WGC-Invitational champion and No. 7 ranked golfer in the world, have committed to play in Memphis for the tournament, which will be from July 25-28 at TPC Southwind.

Also committing to play is Tommy Fleetwood, who is currently ranked No. 20 in the world.

Koepka and Thomas’ commitments mean that Memphis will have seven of the world’s top-10 players in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Koepka won his second consecutive PGA Championship in May and finished second in the U.S. Open in June, just three strokes shy of winning the major for a third consecutive year.

Last year, he tied for 30th at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

“It’s always a great spot to go back to. It’s a place that I hold dear to my heart,” Koepka said in a statement. “It’s a special place, everything that St. Jude does for the kids, and to be able to go to the hospital and spend time with them, it’s incredible to see the smiles on their faces especially through what they’re going through.”

Thomas, the two-time defending PGA Tour Money winner, won the WGC-Invitational last year when it was held in Akron, Ohio, and known as the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

2017 was Thomas’ breakout year as he became the youngest golfer on the Tour to shoot a 59. He also won his first major with the PGA Championship and finished the season with five wins while being named FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year

In 2018, Thomas was ranked No. 1 in the world for four months until Dustin Johnson surpassed him following Johnson’s win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

“I’m excited to get there, especially for a WGC,” Thomas said on a teleconference with reporters. “I’ve always watched the tournament on TV and it looks like a fun, little course. It rewards good golf and penalizes bad golf which I think is great.”