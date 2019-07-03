No. 1 Park admits there's pressure as she takes on Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

HOBART, Wis. – Sung Hyun Park has won twice in a row in her home country of South Korea, but she has yet to accomplish the feat in the United States.

The 25-year-old is coming off a win last week in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished with an 18-under-par 195. That win moved her into the No. 1 spot in the Rolex golf rankings, but she’s not letting that pressure affect how she heads into her second Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

“Even though I try to sort of cope with that pressure, the pressure will always be there,” Park said through a translator. “The only thing I can do is practice more and more and improve my play.”

Last year, Park missed the cut at Thornberry. She didn’t know the course well and missed a lot of tee shots and made small errors.

“This year I’ll try during practice with my caddies to sort of get to know the course better,” she said.

With the first round beginning Thursday, Park is looking forward to redemption at Thornberry Creek, and the new target on her back as the No. 1 player won’t hinder her play, she said.

“I am the same Sung Hyun Park yesterday and today. Nothing has changed,” she said. “I will be playing as I have been doing. My shots and my swings will still be the same.”

Along with getting a stronger grasp of the course this year, Park said she looks forward to seeing defending champion and fellow South Korean Sei Young Kim play the course.

Last year, the No. 12-ranked Kim shot 31-under 257, breaking Annika Sorenstam’s 2001 LPGA record by four strokes.

“Last year, I was focused on what I have to do and very calm,” the 26-year-old Kim said. “If I make the birdie, I’m a little bit excited or if I make the bogey, I’m feeling upset. I tried to counter my emotions last year. That worked.”

Kim said after the stellar performance she had in last year’s Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, she feels like the return is a return home.

Her goal last year was to break a record and improve. In 2016, she shot 27-under in a tournament. Then last year she broke the record with 31-under. This year, she’s realistic.

“I’m not confident that I can break 31-under, but I will try,” she said.

Focus on the process. That is Kim’s motto. Since her last Thornberry Creek tournament, Kim has changed her swing due to offseason back pain. The adjustments, however, don’t matter to her as long as she maintains the same confident mindset.

“Every year I set my goals that I want to be better than last year,” she said. “I want to improve myself.”

With the rainy conditions, Kim said there will be new challenges this year. The fairway was still a bit wet, and the course is softer. She said hitting her drive felt a little longer than last year.

“Just keep the fairway is very important. The key is putting well,” she said.

And with everyone asking her if she’s gong to break 31-under, there is some natural pressure there, but she’s not letting it affect her.

“I answered I could, but it’s not easy,” Kim said.

The key, she said, is to just forget about last year. It’s a brand new tournament for the defending champion.