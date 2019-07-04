3M Open Round 1 Live Blog: Latest news, updates from TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.
The 3M Open gets underway Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on Tuesday and big-hitters should enjoy the lengthy fairways of the revised layout, even with all its water hazards and newly tightened fairways.
Among the long-hitters ready to take their first professional hacks at the new layout Thursday are Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.
The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings will be playing this weekend.
The course, originally designed by Arnold Palmer and redesigned for the PGA Tour with help of Tom Lehman, will play at 7,450-yards and par-71 track. Compare that to the 7,000-yard, par-72 run that it used to be.
3M Open TV/Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Thursday, July 4
Golf Channel
Round 1 coverage: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Round 1: Noon-6 p.m.
3M Open: Round 1 Tee Times
Here are the tee times and groupings for the first round of the 3M Open.
1st Tee – Thursday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Kris Blanks
|8 a.m.
|David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman, Colt Knost
|8:10 a.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz
|8:20 a.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Martin Trainer, Satoshi Kodaira
|8:30 a.m.
|Michael Kim, Austin Cook, Smylie Kaufman
|8:40 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
|8:50 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Jimmy Walker
|9 a.m.
|Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns
|9:10 a.m.
|Morgan Hoffmann, Josh Teater, Ollie Schniederjans
|9:20 a.m.
|Peter Malnati, Scott Langley, Trey Mullinax
|9:30 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Wes Roach, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9:40 a.m.
|Anders Albertson, John Chin, Matthew Wolff
|9:50 a.m.
|Cameron Davis, Brady Schnell, Mark Baldwin
|1 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatin, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
|1:10 p.m.
|Matt Every, Nick Taylor, Talor Gooch
|1:20 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney
|1:30 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
|1:40 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley
|1:50 p.m.
|Scott Piercy, Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling
|2 p.m.
|Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble
|2:10 p.m.
|David Hearn, Luke List, Whee Kim
|2:20 p.m.
|Alex Cejka, Arjun Atwal, Wyndham Clark
|2:30 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Robert Garrigus, Brandon Harkins
|2:40 p.m.
|Curtis Luck, Adam Svensson, Alvaro Ortiz
|2:50 p.m.
|Tom Lovelady, Sepp Straka, Craig Brischke
|3 p.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Dwyer
10th Tee – Thursday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|Harris English, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk
|8 a.m.
|J.J. Henry, Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown
|8:10 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Bud Cauley, Chad Collins
|8:20 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
|8:30 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
|8:40 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
|8:50 a.m.
|Max Homa, Adam Hadwin, Brian Gay
|9 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Tom Lehman
|9:10 a.m.
|Tim Herron, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan
|9:20 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Roberto Castro, Sungjae Im
|9:30 a.m.
|Roberto Díaz, Joey Garber, Justin Suh
|9:40 a.m.
|Will Claxton, Doc Redman, Charlie Danielson
|9:50 a.m.
|Julián Etulain, Chase Wright, Nyasha Mauchaza
|1 p.m.
|Freddie Jacobson, J.J. Spaun, Carlos Ortiz
|1:10 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski
|1:20 p.m.
|Ben Crane, Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell
|1:30 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim
|1:40 p.m.
|Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour
|1:50 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley
|2 p.m.
|Sam Saunders, Derek Fathauer, Denny McCarthy
|2:10 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Roger Sloan
|2:20 p.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann, Zack Sucher
|2:30 p.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft, Dominic Bozzelli
|2:40 p.m.
|Seth Reeves, Kyle Jones, Viktor Hovland
|2:50 p.m.
|Martin Piller, Kramer Hickok, Chris Thompson
|3 p.m.
|Ben Silverman, Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa
