3M Open Round 1 Live Blog: Latest news, updates from TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The 3M Open gets underway Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on Tuesday and big-hitters should enjoy the lengthy fairways of the revised layout, even with all its water hazards and newly tightened fairways.

Among the long-hitters ready to take their first professional hacks at the new layout Thursday are Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings will be playing this weekend.

The course, originally designed by Arnold Palmer and redesigned for the PGA Tour with help of Tom Lehman, will play at 7,450-yards and par-71 track. Compare that to the 7,000-yard, par-72 run that it used to be.

