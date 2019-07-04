Scott Piercy goes low, leads after first round of 3M Open

Scott Piercy brought some fireworks of his own to the first round of the inaugural 3M Open on Independence Day

Piercy shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 to take the lead on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., making birdie on six of his final eight holes. The 40 year old is looking for his fifth win on the PGA Tour and first since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Billy Horschel in April 2018.

Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin are T-2 at 7-under, followed by five players T-4 at 6-under: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire, Sam Saunders and Arjun Atwal. Brooks Koepka sits T-18 at 4-under, while Phil Mickelson is at 3-over, T-1333.

PGA Tour Communications announced that both Kevin Na and Derek Fathauer have withdrawn from the tournament.

The action continues on Friday from Minnesota at 7:50 a.m. ET, with live coverage on Golf Channel from 2-6 p.m. ET and streaming on PGA Tour Live from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET