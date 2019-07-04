Tim Herron makes hole-in-one at inaugural 3M Open

Ace alert!

During the first round of the inaugural 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., Tim Herron made the 31st hole-in-one on the PGA Tour this season.

Thursday morning on the par-3 8th, Herron attacked the pin on the 208 yard hole, making an ace with a 5-iron for his first hole-in-one since the 2003 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Herron would end up signing for a 2-over 73.

The 3M Open is Herron’s seventh PGA Tour event this year. He’s missed four cuts and has finished inside the top-50 just once, in February at the Puerto Rico Open (T-42, 4-under).

3M Open: Leaderboard | Viewer’s Guide