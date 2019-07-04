Natalie Gulbis hopes assist from local caddie brings success at Thornberry

HOBART – Natalie Gulbis has tried to retire from playing golf, and not just once.

“Oh yeah, I’ve tried to retire a couple times,” she said with a laugh.

Gulbis’ body was more than ready to give up the game that has made her wealthy and a worldwide celebrity, but her mind kept telling her that she could still play. And not just play, but be successful.

Once one of the rising stars on the LPGA Tour in the 2000s, the now 36-year-old Gulbis has brought that confidence to Thornberry Creek at Oneida this week, convinced that she can be a winner again even though her playing schedule now consists of only a “mini season” of about 10 events.

“I couldn’t care less about making cuts,” said Gulbis, who is playing the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic for the first time. “I’ve played 430 events and this is my 19th year. I’m only out here because I want to win a tournament since having surgery and the rest of it I couldn’t care less.”

Gulbis, a tour rookie in 2002, has nearly $5 million in career earnings on the tour. The three-time Solheim Cup team member for the United States has had 37 top-10 finishes on the tour and one victory, which came in the 2007 Evian Masters.

But shortly after her first win is when the health struggles started. She had her first back surgery in 2008 and has had three surgeries since, keeping her away from playing competitive golf for long stretches and leaving her to worry more about her quality of life than the quality of her golf game.

Gulbis made just eight starts on the tour in 2016 and five in 2017, then played in eight events last year and made a cut for the first time in three years. She’s missed the cut in her only two events this year, including last week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and is No. 879 in the Rolex World Ranking.

“I’ve had four surgeries. The first two were a mess and then when I had the third surgery in 2010 I was going to retire then,” she said. “I was just happy to have my quality of life back after that surgery. Then a couple months after the surgery I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I might be able to play again.’

“Then the last surgery I had I injured another area of my back and thought this would be great because they can clean up some other stuff and then maybe I can practice more and play more like Tiger (Woods) does.”

Gulbis said watching Woods persevere through multiple surgeries to come back and win the Masters this year has motivated her to get back on the course.

“And his back is so much worse than mine, at least it looks like it is,” she said. “He’s an incredible inspiration for me. He doesn’t have to play anymore. But he’s got goals and that’s how I feel, too. Since I still can play and have the desire to play, I have a couple of goals I would like to achieve.”

If Gulbis is going to achieve any of her goals this week, it will be with the help of Green Bay resident Mark Champion.

Gulbis’ longtime caddie, Greg Sheridan, was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in July of 2016 and died Nov. 22, 2017, at the age of 63. Since Gulbis plays a limited schedule, she typically relies on local caddies.

“This little tour she’s just kind of picking local guys as she’s moving around and has some friends that are helping her,” Champion said. “She called and asked for a local guy that knew the golf course because it’s her first time in Wisconsin, let alone Thornberry Creek. I’ve been here for 20 years, so I was the guy they called. Lucky me. It’s really exciting to be inside the ropes.”

In the few days he’s watched Gulbis play, Champion said he’s noticed that she is cautious while moving around and picking up golf balls on the course, but he said her ball-striking was “phenomenal for the little bit that she actually practices and gets to play.”

Champion added that Gulbis has been popular with the fans walking along on the course.

“She’s just a huge ambassador for golf. She’s awesome with the kids,” he said. “I enjoy watching her correspond with the kids and people of all ages. She takes her time and spends as much time as she needs to. That’s what the LPGA needs and she’s no question a great ambassador of that.”

Gulbis said having Champion on her bag this week helps her focus on executing shots and not having to worry about navigating a course she’s seeing for the first time.

“He’s awesome. He’s got tons of knowledge about the golf course and I won’t have to do anything except for hit good shots,” she said.