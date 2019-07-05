3M Open Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info, hole locations

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Saturday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead after shooting 9-under 62 on Friday.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the 3M Open.

3M Open Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

(All time are Eastern)

1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 10:25 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Martin Laird, Matt Every 10:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Tom Lehman, Matthew Wolff 10:45 a.m. Patrick Reed, Joaquin Neimann, Fabián Gómez 10:55 a.m. Chase Wright, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings 11:05 a.m. Sungjae Im, Justin Suh, Shawn Stefani 11:15 a.m. Keith Michell, Machkenzie Hughes, Ryan Blaum 11:25 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli 11:35 a.m. Daniel Berger, Jason Dunfer, Sam Ryder 11:45 a.m. Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama 11:55 a.m. Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Collin Morikawa 12:05 p.m. Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy 12:15 p.m. Kevin Steelman, Carlos Ortiz, Troy Merritt 12:25 p.m. Arjun Atwal, Curtis Luck, Scott Brown 12:35 p.m. Sam Saunders, Brian Harman, Sam Burns 12:45 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy

10th tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 10:25 a.m. Ryan Armour, David Hearn, Kramer Hickok 10:35 a.m. Stephen Jaeger, Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale 10:45 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Max Homa, Peter Malnati 10:55 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Michael thompson, Richy Werenski 11:05 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Anirban Lahiri, Robert Garrigus 11:15 a.m. Robert Streb, Bud Cauley, Brice Garnettt 11:25 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Tyler Duncan, Bill Haas 11:35 a.m. Roberto Castro, Roberto Días, Joey Garber 11:45 a.m. Beau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka 11:55 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Rod Pampling, Tom Hoge 12:05 p.m. Zack Sucher, Lucas Glover, Kyle Jones 12:15 p.m. Jason Day, Pat Perez, Brian Gay 12:25 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegen 12:35 p.m. Charlie Danielson, Anders Albertson

3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel

Round 3 coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 coverage: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)

Round 3: 1-6 p.m.

3M Open Round 3 Hole Locations