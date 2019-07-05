3M Open Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info, hole locations

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.
The inaugural 3M Open continues Saturday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead after shooting 9-under 62 on Friday.
The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.
Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the 3M Open.
3M Open Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings
(All time are Eastern)
1st Tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|10:25 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Martin Laird, Matt Every
|10:35 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Tom Lehman, Matthew Wolff
|10:45 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Joaquin Neimann, Fabián Gómez
|10:55 a.m.
|Chase Wright, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings
|11:05 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Justin Suh, Shawn Stefani
|11:15 a.m.
|Keith Michell, Machkenzie Hughes, Ryan Blaum
|11:25 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli
|11:35 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Jason Dunfer, Sam Ryder
|11:45 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama
|11:55 a.m.
|Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Collin Morikawa
|12:05 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy
|12:15 p.m.
|Kevin Steelman, Carlos Ortiz, Troy Merritt
|12:25 p.m.
|Arjun Atwal, Curtis Luck, Scott Brown
|12:35 p.m.
|Sam Saunders, Brian Harman, Sam Burns
|12:45 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy
10th tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|10:25 a.m.
|Ryan Armour, David Hearn, Kramer Hickok
|10:35 a.m.
|Stephen Jaeger, Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale
|10:45 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Max Homa, Peter Malnati
|10:55 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Michael thompson, Richy Werenski
|11:05 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Anirban Lahiri, Robert Garrigus
|11:15 a.m.
|Robert Streb, Bud Cauley, Brice Garnettt
|11:25 a.m.
|Johnson Wagner, Tyler Duncan, Bill Haas
|11:35 a.m.
|Roberto Castro, Roberto Días, Joey Garber
|11:45 a.m.
|Beau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka
|11:55 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Rod Pampling, Tom Hoge
|12:05 p.m.
|Zack Sucher, Lucas Glover, Kyle Jones
|12:15 p.m.
|Jason Day, Pat Perez, Brian Gay
|12:25 p.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegen
|12:35 p.m.
|Charlie Danielson, Anders Albertson
3M Open TV/Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Golf Channel
Round 3 coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS
Round 3 coverage: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Round 3: 1-6 p.m.
3M Open Round 3 Hole Locations
