Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

3M Open Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info, hole locations

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

3M Open Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info, hole locations

PGA Tour

3M Open Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info, hole locations

By July 5, 2019 8:48 pm

By: |

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Saturday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead after shooting 9-under 62 on Friday.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the 3M Open.

3M Open Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

(All time are Eastern)

1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players
10:25 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Martin Laird, Matt Every
10:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Tom Lehman, Matthew Wolff
10:45 a.m. Patrick Reed, Joaquin Neimann, Fabián Gómez
10:55 a.m. Chase Wright, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings
11:05 a.m. Sungjae Im, Justin Suh, Shawn Stefani
11:15 a.m. Keith Michell, Machkenzie Hughes, Ryan Blaum
11:25 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli
11:35 a.m. Daniel Berger, Jason Dunfer, Sam Ryder
11:45 a.m. Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama
11:55 a.m. Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Collin Morikawa
12:05 p.m. Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy
12:15 p.m. Kevin Steelman, Carlos Ortiz, Troy Merritt
12:25 p.m. Arjun Atwal, Curtis Luck, Scott Brown
12:35 p.m. Sam Saunders, Brian Harman, Sam Burns
12:45 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy

10th tee

Tee Times (ET) Players
10:25 a.m. Ryan Armour, David Hearn, Kramer Hickok
10:35 a.m. Stephen Jaeger, Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale
10:45 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Max Homa, Peter Malnati
10:55 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Michael thompson, Richy Werenski
11:05 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Anirban Lahiri, Robert Garrigus
11:15 a.m. Robert Streb, Bud Cauley, Brice Garnettt
11:25 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Tyler Duncan, Bill Haas
11:35 a.m. Roberto Castro, Roberto Días, Joey Garber
11:45 a.m. Beau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka
11:55 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Rod Pampling, Tom Hoge
12:05 p.m. Zack Sucher, Lucas Glover, Kyle Jones
12:15 p.m. Jason Day, Pat Perez, Brian Gay
12:25 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegen
12:35 p.m. Charlie Danielson, Anders Albertson

3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel
Round 3 coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS
Round 3 coverage: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Round 3: 1-6 p.m.

3M Open Round 3 Hole Locations

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home