3M Open Round 2 Live Updates: Tee times, updates from TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Scott Piercy in the lead after shooting a 9-under 62 in Thursday’s opening round.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

Follow all the action Friday here with our live blog.

3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 5

Golf Channel

Round 2 coverage: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)

Round 2: Noon-6 p.m.

3M Open: Round 2 Tee Times

Here are the tee times and groupings for the second round of the 3M Open.

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, J.J. Spaun, Carlos Ortiz 8 a.m. Martin Laird, Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski 8:10 a.m. Ben Crane, Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell 8:20 a.m. Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim 8:30 a.m. Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour 8:40 a.m. Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley 8:50 a.m. Sam Saunders, Derek Fathauer, Denny McCarthy 9 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Roger Sloan 9:10 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann, Zack Sucher 9:20 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft, Dominic Bozzelli 9:30 a.m. Seth Reeves, Kyle Jones, Viktor Hovland 9:40 a.m. Martin Piller, Kramer Hickok, Chris Thompson 9:50 a.m. Ben Silverman, Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa 1 p.m. Harris English, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk 1:10 p.m. J.J. Henry, Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown 1:20 p.m. Danny Lee, Bud Cauley, Chad Collins 1:30 p.m. Nate Lashley, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau 1:40 p.m. Corey Conners, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama 1:50 p.m. Sung Kang, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes 2 p.m. Max Homa, Adam Hadwin, Brian Gay 2:10 p.m. Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Tom Lehman 2:20 p.m. Tim Herron, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan 2;30 p.m. Bill Haas, Roberto Castro, Sungjae Im 2:40 p.m. Roberto Díaz, Joey Garber, Justin Suh 2:50 p.m. Will Claxton, Doc Redman, Charlie Danielson 3 p.m. Julián Etulain, Chase Wright, Nyasha Mauchaza

10th Tee – Friday