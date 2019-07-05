3M Open Round 2 Live Updates: Tee times, updates from TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.
The inaugural 3M Open continues Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Scott Piercy in the lead after shooting a 9-under 62 in Thursday’s opening round.
The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.
Follow all the action Friday here with our live blog.
3M Open Live Blog
3M Open TV/Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, July 5
Golf Channel
Round 2 coverage: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Round 2: Noon-6 p.m.
3M Open: Round 2 Tee Times
Here are the tee times and groupings for the second round of the 3M Open.
1st Tee – Friday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|Freddie Jacobson, J.J. Spaun, Carlos Ortiz
|8 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski
|8:10 a.m.
|Ben Crane, Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell
|8:20 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim
|8:30 a.m.
|Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour
|8:40 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley
|8:50 a.m.
|Sam Saunders, Derek Fathauer, Denny McCarthy
|9 a.m.
|Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Roger Sloan
|9:10 a.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann, Zack Sucher
|9:20 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft, Dominic Bozzelli
|9:30 a.m.
|Seth Reeves, Kyle Jones, Viktor Hovland
|9:40 a.m.
|Martin Piller, Kramer Hickok, Chris Thompson
|9:50 a.m.
|Ben Silverman, Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa
|1 p.m.
|Harris English, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk
|1:10 p.m.
|J.J. Henry, Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown
|1:20 p.m.
|Danny Lee, Bud Cauley, Chad Collins
|1:30 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
|1:40 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:50 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
|2 p.m.
|Max Homa, Adam Hadwin, Brian Gay
|2:10 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Tom Lehman
|2:20 p.m.
|Tim Herron, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan
|2;30 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Roberto Castro, Sungjae Im
|2:40 p.m.
|Roberto Díaz, Joey Garber, Justin Suh
|2:50 p.m.
|Will Claxton, Doc Redman, Charlie Danielson
|3 p.m.
|Julián Etulain, Chase Wright, Nyasha Mauchaza
10th Tee – Friday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatin, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
|8 a.m.
|Matt Every, Nick Taylor, Talor Gooch
|8:10 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney
|8:20 a.m.
|Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
|8:30 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley
|8:40 a.m.
|Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble
|8:50 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling
|9 a.m.
|David Hearn, Luke List, Whee Kim
|9:10 a.m.
|Alex Cejka, Arjun Atwal, Wyndham Clark
|9:20 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Robert Garrigus, Brandon Harkins
|9:30 a.m.
|Curtis Luck, Adam Svensson, Alvaro Ortiz
|9:40 a.m.
|Tom Lovelady, Sepp Straka, Craig Brischke
|9:50 a.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Dwye
|1 p.m.
|Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Kris Blanks
|1:10 p.m.
|David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman, Colt Knost
|1:20 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz
|1:30 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Martin Trainer, Satoshi Kodaira
|1:40 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Austin Cook, Smylie Kaufman
|1:50 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
|2 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Jimmy Walker
|2:10 p.m.
|Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns
|2:20 p.m.
|Morgan Hoffmann, Josh Teater, Ollie Schniederjans
|2:30 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Scott Langley, Trey Mullinax
|2:40 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Wes Roach, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|2:50 p.m.
|Anders Albertson, John Chin, Matthew Wolff
|3 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Brady Schnell, Mark Baldwin
