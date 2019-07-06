3M Open Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.
The inaugural 3M Open continues Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau in a three-way tie for the lead at 15 under.
The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.
Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the 3M Open.
3M Open Final Round Tee Times, Pairings
(All time are Eastern)
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:05 a.m.
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|8:10 a.m.
|Kyle Jones, Jason Day
|8:20 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Justin Suh
|8:30 a.m.
|Brian Gay, Martin Laird
|8:40 a.m.
|Brendan Steele, Zach Suchar
|8:50 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling
|9 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Keegan Bradley
|9:10 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Peter Malnati
|9:20 a.m.
|Pat Perez, Curtis Luck
|9:30 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover
|9:40 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka
|9:50 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder
|10 a.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor
|10:10 a.m.
|Ryan Armour, David Hearn
|10:20 a.m.
|Jason Dufner, Roberto Castro
|10:30 a.m.
|Robert Streb, Brice Garnett
|10:40 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Kramer Hickok
|10:50 a.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Sam Saunders
|11 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Tom Hodge
|11:10 a.m.
|Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners
|11:20 a.m.
|Chase Wright, Keith Mitchell
|11:30 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Fabián Gómez
|11:40 a.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale
|11:50 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Tom Lehman
|12 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Charlies Danielson
|12:10 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Carlos Ortiz
|12:20 p.m.
|Joey Garber, Tony Finau
|12:30 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Daniel Berger
|12:40 p.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Sungjae Im
|12:50 p.m.
|Johnson Wagner, Kevin Streelman
|1 p.m.
|Scott Brown, Scott Piercy
|1:10 p.m.
|Roger Sloan, Arjun Atwal
|1:20 p.m.
|Joaquin Neimann, Dylan Frittelli
|1:30 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Troy Merritt
|1:40 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:50 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndam Clark
|2 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa
3M Open TV/Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Sunday
Golf Channel
Final Round coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS
Final Round coverage: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Final Round: 1-6 p.m.
