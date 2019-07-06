3M Open Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau in a three-way tie for the lead at 15 under.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the 3M Open.

3M Open Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

(All time are Eastern)

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:05 a.m. Tyrone Van Aswegen 8:10 a.m. Kyle Jones, Jason Day 8:20 a.m. Richy Werenski, Justin Suh 8:30 a.m. Brian Gay, Martin Laird 8:40 a.m. Brendan Steele, Zach Suchar 8:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling 9 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Keegan Bradley 9:10 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Peter Malnati 9:20 a.m. Pat Perez, Curtis Luck 9:30 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover 9:40 a.m. Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka 9:50 a.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder 10 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor 10:10 a.m. Ryan Armour, David Hearn 10:20 a.m. Jason Dufner, Roberto Castro 10:30 a.m. Robert Streb, Brice Garnett 10:40 a.m. Sam Burns, Kramer Hickok 10:50 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Sam Saunders 11 a.m. Beau Hossler, Tom Hodge 11:10 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners 11:20 a.m. Chase Wright, Keith Mitchell 11:30 a.m. Patrick Reed, Fabián Gómez 11:40 a.m. Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale 11:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Tom Lehman 12 p.m. Brian Harman, Charlies Danielson 12:10 p.m. Adam Svensson, Carlos Ortiz 12:20 p.m. Joey Garber, Tony Finau 12:30 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Daniel Berger 12:40 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Sungjae Im 12:50 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Kevin Streelman 1 p.m. Scott Brown, Scott Piercy 1:10 p.m. Roger Sloan, Arjun Atwal 1:20 p.m. Joaquin Neimann, Dylan Frittelli 1:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Troy Merritt 1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama 1:50 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndam Clark 2 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa



3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel

Final Round coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Final Round coverage: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)

Final Round: 1-6 p.m.