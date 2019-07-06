Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
3M Open Final Round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

By July 6, 2019 6:57 pm

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau in a three-way tie for the lead at 15 under.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the 3M Open.

3M Open Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

(All time are Eastern)

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:05 a.m. Tyrone Van Aswegen
8:10 a.m. Kyle Jones, Jason Day
8:20 a.m. Richy Werenski, Justin Suh
8:30 a.m. Brian Gay, Martin Laird
8:40 a.m. Brendan Steele, Zach Suchar
8:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling
9 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Keegan Bradley
9:10 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Peter Malnati
9:20 a.m. Pat Perez, Curtis Luck
9:30 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover
9:40 a.m. Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka
9:50 a.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder
10 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor
10:10 a.m. Ryan Armour, David Hearn
10:20 a.m. Jason Dufner, Roberto Castro
10:30 a.m. Robert Streb, Brice Garnett
10:40 a.m. Sam Burns, Kramer Hickok
10:50 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Sam Saunders
11 a.m. Beau Hossler, Tom Hodge
11:10 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners
11:20 a.m. Chase Wright, Keith Mitchell
11:30 a.m. Patrick Reed, Fabián Gómez
11:40 a.m. Bronson Burgoon, Cameron Tringale
11:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Tom Lehman
12 p.m. Brian Harman, Charlies Danielson
12:10 p.m. Adam Svensson, Carlos Ortiz
12:20 p.m. Joey Garber, Tony Finau
12:30 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Daniel Berger
12:40 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Sungjae Im
12:50 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Kevin Streelman
1 p.m. Scott Brown, Scott Piercy
1:10 p.m. Roger Sloan, Arjun Atwal
1:20 p.m. Joaquin Neimann, Dylan Frittelli
1:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Troy Merritt
1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
1:50 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndam Clark
2 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa


3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel
Final Round coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS
Final Round coverage: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live
Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)
Final Round: 1-6 p.m.

