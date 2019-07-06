Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa join Bryson DeChambeau atop leaderboard at 3M Open

Young guns Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa will head into Sunday’s final round at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open tied for the lead with Bryson DeChambeau.

Wolff fired a 62 on Saturday, matching DeChambeau’s 62 on Friday. It ties for low round of the tournament so far, along with Scott Piercy’s 62 on Thursday.

Wolff had six straight birdies on Saturday on Nos. 5-10 and added birdies on 13, 15 and 18. His bogey on 17 was only his sixth bogey of the week and just his second in the last two rounds.

Morikawa opened with a front-nine 30 and posted eight birdies in all against just one bogey.

Wolff, a rookie out of Oklahoma State, and Morikawa, a rookie out of Cal, are among the next wave to hit the PGA Tour. Wolff made his pro debut two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship. Morikawa debuted at the RBC Canadian Open and then played in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach to get his pro career underway.

DeChambeau is seeking his second win on the PGA Tour this season. He won the Shriners Hospital Open in November.

Wolff and Morikawa will be joined next week at the John Deere Classic with fellow rookies Viktor Hovland from Oklahoma State and Justin Suh from USC.