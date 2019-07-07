3M Open: Matthew Wolff captures 1st PGA Tour victory with thrilling finish

Matthew Wolff, who turned professional last month, earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Wolff, 20, shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to edge out fellow Tour newcomer Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke at 21-under overall.

The tournament came down to the 72nd green.

DeChambeau, playing one group ahead of Morikawa and Wolff, made eagle on the par-5 18th hole and took a 1-shot lead. Wolff’s approach landed on the edge of the green, but he powered a 26-foot putt off the pin and into the hole to take lead with an eagle of his own.

Morikawa pushed his potential tying putt to the left and victory belonged to Wolff.

Wolff’s unique swing continued to turn heads all weekend. Wolff attended Oklahoma State and hit the clinching putt for the Cowboys’ 11th national title as a freshman and won the individual title this year at the 2019 NCAA Championship in May.

The victory gave Wolff a two-year PGA Tour exemption, in addition to a $1.152 million first-place check.