3M Open Final Round Live Updates: All the action from TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The inaugural 3M Open continues Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau in a three-way tie for the lead at 15 under.

The 3M Open marks the start of the Tour’s final stretch run of 10 events plus the British Open. At this point, the FedEx Cup race remains wide open and 11 of the top 30 players in the Cup standings are playing this weekend.

3M Open Live Blog

3M Open TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel

Final Round coverage: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Final Round coverage: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 92, XM 208)

Final Round: 1-6 p.m.