3M Open: Who is rookie sensation Matthew Wolff?

Who is Matthew Wolff?
Here are seven things to know about Wolff, who’s in contention for his first professional win at the PGA Tour’s inaugural 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., at just 20 years old in his fourth professional event.
- If you haven’t heard of Wolff for his game on the course, chances are you’ve heard of him because of his unique swing. Seriously, check this thing out.
- Born and raised in California, attended Westlake High School and finished runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur.
- Attended Oklahoma State, where he hit the clinching putt for the Cowboys’ 11th national title as a freshman and won the individual title this year at the 2019 NCAA Championship in May.
- Set a school record with six wins as a sophomore this season.
- Made PGA Tour debut at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open thanks to a sponsor exemption. Wolff finished T-50 at 3-under for the week.
- Wolff turned pro and made his official Tour debut in June at the Travelers Championship, making the cut, finishing T-80. He missed the cut at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Wolff’s 62 in Saturday’s third round at the 3M Open tied the course record at TPC Twin Cities.
