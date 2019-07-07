Korn Ferry Tour: Ryan Brehm earns PGA Tour return with playoff win

Ryan Brehm birdied the first extra hole to beat Tim Wilkinson in a playoff at the LECOM Health Challenge in Findley Lake, N.Y., on Sunday.

Brehm double bogeyed the par-5 18th to relinquish his lead but came back in the playoff and went for the green in two. Wilkinson laid up and both had about 10 feet for birdie. Wilkinson’s putt lipped out, but Brehm made his.

Brehm shot a 4-under 68 to finish 20 under after 72 holes. Wilkinson, the leader after 54 holes, shot a 69.

With the win, Brehm will return to the PGA Tour next season after climbing from No. 25 to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The Michigan State alum earned his second Korn Ferry victory.

“I’m ecstatic to be out on the PGA Tour [next year], but my attitude has changed since the last time I was out there,” Brehm said, according to the Tour. “I’m at peace with trying to play good golf. The Korn Ferry Tour is fantastic, the caliber of play is excellent, and I love the people that work out here. It’s just a small family. So I’m comfortable here and hopefully I’ll be comfortable on the PGA Tour next year.”