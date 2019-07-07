LPGA: Shanshan Feng finishes 29 under par to win Thornberry

Shanshan Feng stuffed her approach on the 72nd hole to 3 feet at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Based on the crowd’s reaction on the previous hole, Feng thought she had the tournament all but wrapped up. But then she looked up at the board on the 18th green and saw that Ariya Jutanugarn had thrown her own dart into the final hole.

“Oh no,” Feng said to herself. “I have to make that one.”

With the ever gracious Jutanugarn looking on, China’s pioneering pro converted, collecting her 10th career LPGA title.

Feng, 29, set a goal at the beginning of the week of shooting 30 under at Thornberry Creek. It took an LPGA record-setting effort to win the inaugural Thornberry event, and while Feng didn’t reach Sei Young Kim’s mark of 31-under par, she did get to 29 under, the tour’s second-lowest 72-hole score in relation to par on record.

Jutanugarn, winless so far this season, looked in control after carding a 30 on her front nine thanks to two birdies and two eagles. But Feng’s four birdies on the last six holes gave her a closing 63 that inched her ahead on a day of white-hot scoring.

Patty Tavatanakit got the day started with a 59 watch. The 19-year-old newly-minted professional carded a course-record 61 thanks to three eagles in a front-nine 29. Tavatanakit left UCLA after two seasons and was playing this week on a sponsor exemption. She now heads back to the Symetra Tour.

Yealimi Noh, 17, made headlines when she opened the week with a 63 after earning a spot in the field by Monday qualifying. Noh played alongside World No. 1 Sung Hyun Park on Saturday and trailed by one stroke heading into the final round. She closed with a 68 to finish in a share of sixth in her pro debut on the LPGA.

She’ll play next week in Toledo, Ohio, thanks to a recently extended sponsor invite from the Marathon LPGA Classic.

“It was my goal to be inside the top 10 for this week,” said Noh, “and I’m really happy with how I finished.”

Tiffany John, playing in the final group alongside Feng, posted one of the best finishes of her career – a tie for third – after a closing 67. The former UCLA standout birdied her last three holes.

Feng hadn’t won on the LPGA since November of 2017 and said that an attempt to gain more distance off the tee resulted in her recent dip. While ball-striking had always been her strength, Feng’s quest for power came at the expense of feel.

It marked the first time in her career that the former No. 1 had gone through a prolonged period of struggle, and she viewed it an opportunity for growth. After Sunday’s win, Feng became the 12th player in LPGA history to cross the $11 million mark in career earnings with $11,058,149.

“This is the not the last one for sure,” said Feng of her thirst for more titles.