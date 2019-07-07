3M Open purse, prize-money breakdown

The 3M Open concludes Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota with some new and some very familiar names fighting atop a crammed leaderboard.
There were at least seven players who had a share of lead at one time or another during the final round of the PGA Tour’s return to Minnesota in the final round.
A total of 70 golfers made the cut. Among them, PGA Tour newbies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, who just began their pro careers last month after success collegiate runs. There is $6.4 million at stake and the winner this week will get $1.152 million.
Wolff had the solo lead at 19-under after 15 holes.
We’ll update this chart with the complete final scores, FedExCup points, and money won for each golfer who made the cut, once they are available.
3M Open Prize Money
1: $1,152,000
2: $691,200
3: $435,200
4: $307,200
5: $256,000
6: $230,400
7: $214,400
8: $198,400
9: $185,600
10: $172,800
11: $160,000
12: $147,200
13: $134,400
14: $121,600
15: $115,200
16: $108,800
17: $102,400
18: $96,000
19: $89,600
20: $83,200
21: $76,800
22: $71,680
23: $66,560
24: $61,440
25: $56,320
26: $51,200
27: $49,280
28: $47,360
29: $45,440
30: $43,520
31: $41,600
32: $39,680
33: $37,760
34: $36,160
35: $34,560
36: $32,960
37: $31,360
38: $30,080
39: $28,800
40: $27,520
41: $26,240
42: $24,960
43: $23,680
44: $22,400
45: $21,120
46: $19,840
47: $18,560
48: $17,536
49: $16,640
50: $16,128
51: $15,744
52: $15,360
53: $15,104
54: $14,848
55: $14,720
56: $14,592
57: $14,464
58: $14,336
59: $14,208
60: $14,080
61: $13,952
62: $13,824
63: $13,696
64: $13,568
65: $13,440
66: $13,312
67: $13,184
68: $13,056
69: $12,928
70: $12,800
