3M Open purse, prize-money breakdown

The 3M Open concludes Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota with some new and some very familiar names fighting atop a crammed leaderboard.

There were at least seven players who had a share of lead at one time or another during the final round of the PGA Tour’s return to Minnesota in the final round.

A total of 70 golfers made the cut. Among them, PGA Tour newbies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, who just began their pro careers last month after success collegiate runs. There is $6.4 million at stake and the winner this week will get $1.152 million.

Wolff had the solo lead at 19-under after 15 holes.

We’ll update this chart with the complete final scores, FedExCup points, and money won for each golfer who made the cut, once they are available.

3M Open Prize Money

1: $1,152,000

2: $691,200

3: $435,200

4: $307,200

5: $256,000

6: $230,400

7: $214,400

8: $198,400

9: $185,600

10: $172,800

11: $160,000

12: $147,200

13: $134,400

14: $121,600

15: $115,200

16: $108,800

17: $102,400

18: $96,000

19: $89,600

20: $83,200

21: $76,800

22: $71,680

23: $66,560

24: $61,440

25: $56,320

26: $51,200

27: $49,280

28: $47,360

29: $45,440

30: $43,520

31: $41,600

32: $39,680

33: $37,760

34: $36,160

35: $34,560

36: $32,960

37: $31,360

38: $30,080

39: $28,800

40: $27,520

41: $26,240

42: $24,960

43: $23,680

44: $22,400

45: $21,120

46: $19,840

47: $18,560

48: $17,536

49: $16,640

50: $16,128

51: $15,744

52: $15,360

53: $15,104

54: $14,848

55: $14,720

56: $14,592

57: $14,464

58: $14,336

59: $14,208

60: $14,080

61: $13,952

62: $13,824

63: $13,696

64: $13,568

65: $13,440

66: $13,312

67: $13,184

68: $13,056

69: $12,928

70: $12,800