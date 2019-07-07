What Matthew Wolff said after winning the 3M Open

Matthew Wolff began playing as a professional last month but he arrived on the PGA Tour Sunday with an exciting victory at the first-ever 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities at Blaine, Minn.

Wolff beat Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by 1 shot after a pair of eagles on the final hole of the tournament. DeChambeau was playing just ahead of Wolff and Morikawa in the penultimate pairing of the day. He slammed home an eagle putt move to 20-under overall and hop past the two 20-year-olds on the leaderboard.

But Wolff, playing on a sponsor’s exemption in his fourth Tour event, was unbowed. His approach on the par-5, 573-yard 18th landed softly at the edge of the green short. His 26-foot eagle putt rolled straight at the hole and popped off the flagstick before falling in seamlessly.

Morikawa had his opportunity to force a playoff with Wolff, but his 22-foot eagle-putt attempt faded left 3 feet past the hole. Morikawa closed out with a birdie to tie DeChambeau for second.

A satisfied and exhausted Wolff spoke to the media after his victory.

Here is some of what he had to say:

On what the victory means:

“It’s life-changing. You’ve seen it all before. First-time winners . . . This is something that I’ve always dreamed of as a kid growing up. I learned a lot, and to have it end like this was everything I could’ve hoped and wished for. The putt on the last (hole) changed my life.”

On his approach at 18 Sunday:

“My mind-set was kind of the same even after that shot. I knew I was going for it. My mind-set was birdie the entire way, and when he did that, I kind of told myself it would be pretty special to roll in an eagle and finish this deal off.”

On his mindset before the winning putt:

“I was really nervous. I was shaking a little bit once I was behind the putt. I took a couple of deep breaths, and that settled me down. I’ve been told so many times before that I was born for moments like these.”

On what he most looks forward to next year:

“The Masters. That’s something I’ve always dreamed of. That’s the most prestigious event in golf. Augusta National Golf Club is amazing. I’ve always wanted to play there and never got to.”

You can watch his press conference here.

He even added a farewell message to the “Wolff Pack.”