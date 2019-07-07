Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson congratulate U.S. women on World Cup win

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team won the World Cup for the fourth time Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.

Athletes across the sports spectrum offered congratulations to Team USA, including golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Woods had been traveling with his children, mother and girlfriend in recent weeks before returning home to Florida – and his Masters trophy – this past week.

Still, his travels did not prevent Woods from following the team throughout its 7-0 run to a repeat as champions.

Congratulations to the @USWNT on winning the Women's World Cup. The Woods family didn't miss a minute. A championship effort today and amazing play all Tournament. So happy for all of you. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 7, 2019

Joining Woods in cheering on the Americans via Twitter was Mickelson, who had been sharing his thoughts on the team during the tournament.

Woods hasn’t played since the U.S. Open and won’t be play again until the British Open, which begins a week from Thursday.

Mickelson missed the cut in the 3M Open this weekend at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. He, too, will be chasing the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland starting on July 17.

So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019

Mickelson had chimed in before the Americans defeated England in the semifinal on July 2.

Excited to be in Minneapolis for the 3M Open. Today’s practice round will be a quick 9 so I can watch the US Women’s Soccer team compete against England at 3:00 eastern time in the World Cup semi-finals. Pulling hard, go USA!! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

And it wouldn’t be Phil Mickelson on Twitter, well, without posts like this

Sitting here watching the US Women’s Soccer team thinking what a great game soccer is and how much I loved playing it as a kid. Except for the running. I never really cared for the running. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

The running gets ’em every time.

Congrats to team USA on an exciting game and spectacular win. Awesome stuff ladies and so fun to watch. Good luck in the finals as 👀 will be watching 😎 and pulling hard for you. 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

The official LPGA feed also offer its congratulations.