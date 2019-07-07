Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson congratulate U.S. women on World Cup win

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team won the World Cup for the fourth time Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.
Athletes across the sports spectrum offered congratulations to Team USA, including golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Woods had been traveling with his children, mother and girlfriend in recent weeks before returning home to Florida – and his Masters trophy – this past week.
Still, his travels did not prevent Woods from following the team throughout its 7-0 run to a repeat as champions.
Joining Woods in cheering on the Americans via Twitter was Mickelson, who had been sharing his thoughts on the team during the tournament.
Woods hasn’t played since the U.S. Open and won’t be play again until the British Open, which begins a week from Thursday.
Mickelson missed the cut in the 3M Open this weekend at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. He, too, will be chasing the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland starting on July 17.
Mickelson had chimed in before the Americans defeated England in the semifinal on July 2.
And it wouldn’t be Phil Mickelson on Twitter, well, without posts like this
The running gets ’em every time.
The official LPGA feed also offer its congratulations.
