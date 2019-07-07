Winner's Bag: Matthew Wolff's winning equipment at 3M Open

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Matthew Wolff Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

July 7, 2019

A complete list of the clubs Matthew Wolff used to win the PGA Tour’s 3M Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (8 degrees), with Graphite Design AD-TP 7 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design BB 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (2), P750 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52, 56 and 62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip

