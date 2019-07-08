10 youngest winners in PGA Tour history: Matthew Wolff joins list with 3M Open title

Matthew Wolff earned his first victory on the PGA Tour at the 2019 3M Open.

Wolff, at 20 years, 2 months and 23 days old, became the ninth-youngest winner on the pro tour and the youngest since Jordan Spieth won his first pro event at the age of 19 years, 11 months and 17 days at the 2013 John Deere Classic.

Below is the list of the 10 youngest winners in PGA Tour history since 1900, listed in reverse chronological order. The names are from the PGA Tour’s official list.

Several of the players won legacy events that existed before the manifestation of the current PGA Tour.

Of the nine different players on this list, five are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame and two, Wolff and Spieth, are still playing on the PGA Tour.

Wolff left Oklahoma State after his sophomore year and turned pro in June. His victory at the 3M Open gives him a 2-year exemption on the PGA Tour, once he officially signs on, and a spot in the 2020 Players Championship, Sony Tournament of Champions, PGA Championship and Masters.

10 Youngest Winners in PGA Tour History

10. Francis Ouimet

Age: 20 years, 4 months, 12 days

Tournament: 1913 U.S. Open

Buzz: Still an amateur, Ouimet earned what is considered by many to be the most important victory in the development of golf in the United States in the 1913 U.S. Open. The young Ouimet, who was both a former caddie and a “commoner,” stunned Harry Vardon and Ted Ray of Great Britain, along with the golf world, with a 5-shot victory at Brookline Country Club in an 18-hole playoff. Ouimet, inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame inaugural class in 1974, is one of only four golfers to have a stamp created in their honor.