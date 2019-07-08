British Open Odds: Bettors skirt Tiger Woods; Koepka, McIlroy still co-favorites at 8-1

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka this week remain co-favorites to win the British Open, which begins a week from Thursday at Royal Portrush.

Among oddsmakers, including those at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, McIlroy and Koepka are 8-1 to win the final major of 2019. That’s the same spot where they were a week ago.

Koepka had been as low as 6-1 in comparison to McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, who was once at 10-1.

The most notable movement near the top of the board has been by Tiger Woods, who has slid down to 16-1 this week after being as high as 12-1 in recent weeks. Woods has not played since fizzling at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open and will have been off for nearly five full weeks when he tees off in the early hours of July 18 in the United States.

Woods’ slide has come thanks in part to money moving toward Dustin Johnson, who edged up to 12-1 this week from 14-1 last week. Bryson DeChambeau got a boost after his T-2 finish at the 3M Open. He’s now 30-1 to win The Open after being 50-1 last week.

Since winning the Masters on April 14, some 85 days ago, Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf across three tournaments. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before finishing T-9 at the Memorial and T-21 at the U.S. Open.

Woods still had a busy break before getting up Monday for a 1 a.m wake-up call in preparation for the time change of the Open Championship.

He visited Thailand with his mother, children and girlfriend. He was dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a former bartender who died in a crash after leaving his restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. And he got his Masters trophy in the mail.

Final qualifying for The Open concluded last week. Among the noted qualifiers, former Stanford standout Brandon Wu is 1000-1.

Here are player-to-win odds for the 2019 British Open, as of Monday night.

2019 British Open Betting Odds

Player-by-player odds to win Brooks Koepka 8/1 Rory McIlroy 8/1 Dustin Johnson 14/1 Tiger Woods 16/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Francesco Molinari 20/1 Jon Rahm 20/1 Xander Schauffele 20/1 Rickie Fowler 20/1 Tommy Fleewood 25/1 Patrick Cantlay 25/1 Jordan Spieth 30/1 Adam Scott 30/1 Hideki Matsuyama 30/1 Jason Day 30/1 Justin Thomas 30/1 Louis Oosthuizen 30/1 Bryson DeChambeau 30/1 Matt Kuchar 40/1 Henrik Stenson 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Graeme McDowell 50/1 Matt Wallace 50/1 Gary Woodland 50/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Tony Finau 60/1 Sergio Garcia 60/1 Shane Lowry 60/1 Ian Poulter 80/1 Phil Mickelson 80/1 Patrick Reed 80/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Webb Simpson 100/1 Eddie Pepperell 100/1 Viktor Hovland 100/1 Zach Johnson 125/1 Kevin Kisner 125/1 Bubba Watson 125/1 Brandt Snedeker 125/1 Martin Kaymer 125/1 Chez Reavie 125/1 Branden Grace 150/1 Alex Noren 150/1 Lee Westwood 150/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1 Sungjae Im 150/1 Scott Piercy 150/1 Daniel Berger 150/1 Bernd Wiesberger 150/1 Keegan Bradley 150/1 Abraham Ancer 150/1 Haotong Li 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Danny Willett 150/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1 Thomas Pieters 200/1 Si Woo Kim 200/1 Russell Knox 150/1 Byeong Hun An 200/1 Billy Horschel 200/1 Kevin Na 200/1 Jim Furyk 200/1 Cameron Smith 200/1 Charley Hoffman 200/1 Emiliano Grillo 200/1 Ryan Moore 200/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1 Padraig Harrington 200/1 Sung Kang 200/1 Luke List 200/1 Adam Hadwin 200/1 Charles Howell III 200/1 Erik van Rooyen 200/1 Paul Dunne 250/1 Ryan Palmer 250/1 Kurt Kitayama 250/1 Robert Macintyre 250/1 Cameron Champ 250/1 Jazz Janewattananond 250/1 Justin Harding 250/1 Keith Mitchell 250/1 Jimmy Walker 250/1 Ryan Fox 250/1 Jorge Campillo 250/1 Andy Sullivan 250/1 C.T. Pan 300/1 Kyle Stanley 300/1 J.B. Holmes 300/1 Richard Sterne 300/1 Andrew Putnam 300/1 Kevin Chappell 300/1 Romain Langasque 300/1 Joost Luiten 300/1 Adrian Otaegui 300/1 Robert Rock 300/1 Paul Waring 300/1 David Lipsky 300/1 Richard Sterne 300/1 Jason Kokrak 300/1 Tom Lewis 300/1 Mike Lorenz-Vera 300/1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 300/1 Chris Wood 500/1 Shubhankar Sharma 500/1 Ernie Els 500/1 Nate Lashley 500/1 Doc Redman 500/1 Alexander Bjork 500/1 Alexander Levy 500/1 Shugo Imahira 500/1 Stewart Cink 500/1 Miguel Angel Jimenez 500/1 Brandon Stone 500/1 Zander Lombard 500/1 Oliver Wilson 500/1 Patton Kizzire 500/1 Dimitrios Papadatos 1000/1 Yuta Ikeda 1000/1 Shaun Norris 1000/1 Sang-Hyun Park 1000/1 Takumi Kanaya 1000/1 Jake McLeod 1000/1 Prom Meesawat 1000/1 Yoshinori Fujimoto 1000/1 Yuki Inamori 1000/1 Tom Lehman 1000/1 Doyeob Mun 1000/1 Chan Kim 1000/1 Gunn Charoenkul 1000/1 Darren Clarke 1000/1 Mikumu Horikawa 1000/1 Matthias Schmid 1000/1 Garrick Porteous 1000/1 Jack Senior 1000/1 Matthew Baldwin 1000/1 Austin Connelly 1000/1 Brandon Wu 1000/1 Connor Syme 1000/1 Sam Locke 1000/1 Dongkyu Jang 1000/1 Andrew Wilson 2000/1 Yosuke Asaji 2000/1 Paul Lawrie 2000/1 Isidro Benitez 3000/1 Mark Calcavecchia 2000/1 Thomas Thurloway 2000/1 Curtis Knipes 2000/1 John Daly 2000/1 Todd Hamilton 3000/1 David Duval 3000/1 * Golfer must tee off for action *

Tiger Woods Proposition Bets

How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major -6000 Exactly 2 Majors +1600 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025? 15.5 Over -180 15.5 Under +150 16.5 Over +300 16.5 Under -400 17.5 Over +600 17.5 Under -900 18.5 Over +1200 18.5 Under -3000

2020 Ryder Cup Odds