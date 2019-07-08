British Open Odds: Bettors skirt Tiger Woods; Koepka, McIlroy still co-favorites at 8-1

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka this week remain co-favorites to win the British Open, which begins a week from Thursday at Royal Portrush.
Among oddsmakers, including those at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, McIlroy and Koepka are 8-1 to win the final major of 2019. That’s the same spot where they were a week ago.
Koepka had been as low as 6-1 in comparison to McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, who was once at 10-1.
The most notable movement near the top of the board has been by Tiger Woods, who has slid down to 16-1 this week after being as high as 12-1 in recent weeks. Woods has not played since fizzling at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open and will have been off for nearly five full weeks when he tees off in the early hours of July 18 in the United States.
Woods’ slide has come thanks in part to money moving toward Dustin Johnson, who edged up to 12-1 this week from 14-1 last week. Bryson DeChambeau got a boost after his T-2 finish at the 3M Open. He’s now 30-1 to win The Open after being 50-1 last week.
Since winning the Masters on April 14, some 85 days ago, Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf across three tournaments. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before finishing T-9 at the Memorial and T-21 at the U.S. Open.
Woods still had a busy break before getting up Monday for a 1 a.m wake-up call in preparation for the time change of the Open Championship.
He visited Thailand with his mother, children and girlfriend. He was dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a former bartender who died in a crash after leaving his restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. And he got his Masters trophy in the mail.
Final qualifying for The Open concluded last week. Among the noted qualifiers, former Stanford standout Brandon Wu is 1000-1.
Here are player-to-win odds for the 2019 British Open, as of Monday night.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|Player-by-player odds to win
|Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|16/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|20/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|20/1
|Tommy Fleewood
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Jordan Spieth
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Jason Day
|30/1
|Justin Thomas
|30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Matt Wallace
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Phil Mickelson
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|100/1
|Viktor Hovland
|100/1
|Zach Johnson
|125/1
|Kevin Kisner
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Branden Grace
|150/1
|Alex Noren
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|150/1
|Scott Piercy
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|150/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Abraham Ancer
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Thomas Pieters
|200/1
|Si Woo Kim
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Jim Furyk
|200/1
|Cameron Smith
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Charles Howell III
|200/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|250/1
|Robert Macintyre
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|C.T. Pan
|300/1
|Kyle Stanley
|300/1
|J.B. Holmes
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Robert Rock
|300/1
|Paul Waring
|300/1
|David Lipsky
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Jason Kokrak
|300/1
|Tom Lewis
|300/1
|Mike Lorenz-Vera
|300/1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|500/1
|Ernie Els
|500/1
|Nate Lashley
|500/1
|Doc Redman
|500/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|1000/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|1000/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1000/1
|Matthias Schmid
|1000/1
|Garrick Porteous
|1000/1
|Jack Senior
|1000/1
|Matthew Baldwin
|1000/1
|Austin Connelly
|1000/1
|Brandon Wu
|1000/1
|Connor Syme
|1000/1
|Sam Locke
|1000/1
|Dongkyu Jang
|1000/1
|Andrew Wilson
|2000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|2000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|2000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|3000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|Thomas Thurloway
|2000/1
|Curtis Knipes
|2000/1
|John Daly
|2000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|3000/1
|David Duval
|3000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Proposition Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|-6000
|Exactly 2 Majors
|+1600
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|-180
|15.5 Under
|+150
|16.5 Over
|+300
|16.5 Under
|-400
|17.5 Over
|+600
|17.5 Under
|-900
|18.5 Over
|+1200
|18.5 Under
|-3000
2020 Ryder Cup Odds
|2020 Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis, Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
Comments