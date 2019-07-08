Eamon's Corner: Why the Open is a test like no other

The first British Open was staged three weeks before Abraham Lincoln was elected. The 148th edition, being contested next week, is still the best major championship in golf.

Every major puts up a stern test of skill and nerve but none do a better job of testing what can’t be seen.

And this is the only major where the most interesting part of a ball’s journey comes after it hits the ground and starts riding those contours.

